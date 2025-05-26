Kim Mulkey’s incoming duo Grace Knox and Bella Hines move into the LSU campus as roommates

LSU signees Grace Knox and Bella Hines have moved into the campus and are set to begin their college basketball career.
On Sunday, X (formerly Twitter) user @auratingz shared a picture of Knox and Hines standing beside each other, smiling at the camera. Hines is wearing an LSU T-shirt, while Knox is wearing an LSU necklace. The text on the picture suggests that they're the first freshmen to move onto the campus.
"grace & bella moved in on campus yesterday and they’re also roomiessss 💜🐯," read the post's caption.
In another tweet, the user shares a screenshot from Bella Hines's live Instagram with comments from Gary Redus, assistant coach for LSU's women's basketball team. His remarks confirm that Hines and Knox are roommates:
"Grace"
"Is your roommate lol"
Bella Hines, a 5-foot-10 guard from Albuquerque, became the school's all-time leading scorer at Eldorado High School. As a freshman, Hines averaged 22.8 points per game. As a sophomore, she improved to 30 ppg and 8.8 rpg and then to 32.5 ppg, 6 rpg, and 2 apg in her junior year.
She surpassed 3,000 career points during her senior year at ABC Prep and set a Grind Session single-game scoring record with 53 points. Hines was named New Mexico's Player of the Year twice and signed a multi-year NIL deal with Jordan Brand, marking it a first for a high school athlete.
Grace Knox, a 6-foot-2 forward, averaged 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds as a freshman at Spring Valley High School, Las Vegas. After transferring to Etiwanda High School, California, she averaged 17.2 ppg and 11.9 rpg.
Knox led Etiwanda to a 28-5 overall record and an undefeated 7-0 league record in her senior year. She also helped Incarnate Word Academy in their 141-game win streak at the Hoophall Classic.
ZaKiyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage will also join LSU as freshmen.
Bella Hines and Grace Knox shine at 2025 Ballislife All-American Game
Bella Hines and Grace Knox both displayed their talents and skills at the 2025 Ballislife All-American Game on May 3.
Hines represented Black Team Elite. Her performance gained attention not just from fans but also from LSU head coach Kim Mulkey. Mulkey shared highlights from Hines' game on Instagram and captioned the post with three fire emojis.
Hines was joined by future Grace Knox as well as Miami Hurricanes signee Camille Williams, Washington Huskies signee Brynn McGaughy, and California Golden Bears signee Aliyahna Morris.