Kim Mulkey's LSU recruit ZaKiyah Johnson marvels at Angel Reese's collaboration with sports giants Reebok

LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson reacted to Angel Reese's collaboration with popular brand Reebok. On Friday, Reese shared a post with stunning pictures in two outfits with a pink minimalist background.

The first look is a fitted coral-red athletic set, styled with matching Reebok sneakers and white socks. The second outfit pairs a cropped black top wth high-shine black trousers and a coral-red jacket which has black detailing.

"When hoops meet high fashion- Angel Reese X Reebok Collection 💗 OUT NOW! 💞💗💋," Reese captioned the post.

Johnson is coach Kim Mulkey's recruit. She is set to begin her college basketball career with LSU. The 6-foot-0 player shared her appreciation for the former LSU star Angel Reese under her post.

"10😍😍😍😍," commented ZaKiyah Johnson.

ZaKiyah Johnson's comment on Angel Reese's post

Angel Reese’s second capsule with Reebok dropped on May 1, 2025, just ahead of the WNBA season. The collection features three sneakers — Angel Shaqnosis, Premier Road Plus VI, and Club C Bulc — along with mesh bralettes, bike shorts, hoodies, joggers and graphic tees in Coral Pink and Gold Chrome.

“This collection was designed for girls and women to feel fierce, yet girly and stylish every day no matter what they are doing,” Reese said. “The second capsule within my Reebok x Angel collection is all about being bold and feminine at the same time.”

The $150 Angel Shaqnosis reworks Shaquille O’Neal’s silhouette with pink suede and gold detailing. Reese’s Baltimore roots and rising presence in Chicago shape the capsule. Signature phrases like “Unapologetically Angel” and “Angel Aura” highlight her message.

Governor Andy Beshear commissions ZaKiyah Johnson as Kentucky Colonel

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited Sacred Heart Academy to commission high school star ZaKiyah Johnson as a Kentucky Colonel. The ceremony took place in the school gym, where she received the honor in front of her teammates, coaches and family.

Sacred Heart posted photos of the event, including Beshear with Johnson, the team, and state championship trophies. The Governor praised Johnson for bringing pride to Kentucky.

Johnson was the top player from Kentucky according to the On3 Top Recruits Rankings. She averaged 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game. She led Sacred Heart to a 35–3 season and a state title.

She will play for LSU next season, along with other top recruits from the Class of 2025, Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines.

