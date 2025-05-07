Kirby Smart's elite QB recruit Jared Curtis hypes Georgia with 4 words as they are predicted to land more Class of 2026 stars

After an intense recruiting tussle between Georgia and Oregon, Class of 2026 No.1 quarterback Jared Curtis picked the Bulldogs and recomitted to Kirby Smart's program.

After Curtis' addition, Smart's roster comprises eight athletes: Jared Curtis, Vance Spafford, Brady Marchese, Lincoln Keyes, Graham Houston, Seven Cloud, Zech Fort and Kealan Jones.

After landing the Nashville native, Georgia climbed up from No. 17 rank to No. 7, securing its position among the top 10 programs. Now, the Bulldogs are looking forward to creating the nation's top recruiting class, eyeing top recruits across the nation.

On May 7, On3's Hayes Fawcett shared an X post regarding Georgia's Class of 2026 top prospects.

"After landing No. 1 QB Jared Curtis, a #1 Class for Georgia is very much a possibility. The Dawgs have a shot to land: Jackson Cantwell (#1 OT), Tyler Atkinson (#1 LB), Mark Bowman (#2 TE), Derrek Cooper (#3 RB)," read the post.

Responding to the post, Curtis hyped up Georgia with a four-word affirmative reaction.

"Let's go! Go Dawgs!!!"

Class of 2026 five-star recruit Jackson Cantwell is the nation's top high school football prospect. He is a two-time Missouri 5A state champion and won the 2024 Nike Outdoor Nationals. While five-star recruit Tyler Atkinson is the No. 1 linebacker in the Class of 2026 and in Georgia.

Mater Dei's Mark Bowman is ranked No. 2 as a tight end in the Class of 2026 and No. 4 in California. Moving on, Chaminade High's Derrek Cooper is ranked No. 3 as a running back and No. 2 in Florida.

If Georgia is successful in landing these top recruits, Smart's program is set to become a powerhouse. Some fans even joked about these possibilities and their effect on other programs. One fan commented:

"Rest of CFB better be praying this doesn't happen."

With Curtis' strong foundation as the No. 1 QB and No. 6 rank nationally, he may act as a linchpin in Georgia's favor, helping to land top recruits.

Nation's top recruit Jackson Cantwell shares a cryptic message to Jared Curtis' Georgia pitch

After Georgia landed Jared Curtis, Kirby Smart is eager to get Jackson Cantwell on his roster. After Curtis committed to the Bulldogs, he seemed eager and excited about the possibility of Cantwell being a Dawg.

"I hope we can land him," Curtis said on Tuesday, via On3. "Not sure what he's thinking right now, but I hope we can get it done. Right now, I like George's chances for Jackson Cantwell going into his visit this weekend."

To which, Cantwell replied with:

"Hmm #GoDawgs❔," Cantwell posted.

As per On3, Georgia has 73.7% chances to get him onboard, but Miami is right behind, hot on his trail, reportedly offering a $2 million NIL deal. Cantwell will reveal his commitment next Tuesday.

