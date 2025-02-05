Kirk Herbstreit's son Chase Herbstreit shares his reaction to elite OT Ty Haywood flipping from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama to Michigan

Ty Haywood, one of the nation’s premier offensive tackle prospects in the 2025 class, signed with Michigan after previously being pledged to Alabama. The lineman from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, made his announcement Wednesday, aligning with the first day of the final national signing window that runs through April 1.

Reacting to Haywood’s flip, Chase Herbstreit, son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, left a pair of maize “M” emojis under a post by recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett.

Haywood, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 285 pounds, is ranked No. 16 overall and third among offensive tackles in ESPN’s 2025 rankings. Despite initially committing to the Crimson Tide, he chose not to finalize his decision during December’s early signing period.

He later reopened his recruitment, attracting serious interest from Florida State and Texas Tech before opting for the Wolverines. Following Haywood’s commitment, Michigan now boasts 11 ESPN 300 signees in the 2025 cycle, including eight top-100 recruits.

The Wolverines’ recruiting class, which started Wednesday ranked ninth nationally by ESPN, has been bolstered by a string of high-profile additions since October. Four-star tackle Andrew Babalola’s pledge on October 21, 2024, set off a recruiting surge, with six top-100 players joining before the early signing period on December 4.

Discussing his choice, Haywood expressed enthusiasm about joining Michigan.

"We all have the same mindset of winning," Haywood said via ESPN. "We're going to go in and do what we're supposed to do. But we're also going to have fun with this process and this next chapter of life. I'm ready to go dominate, win games and make it a fun time in our lives."

Michigan secures a top-6 recruiting class after landing Ty Haywood

Michigan football finalized its 2025 recruiting class on National Signing Day, securing 24 commitments. The last non-specialist addition was Ty Haywood, a top-50 prospect who helped elevate the Wolverines' national ranking.

Ranked No. 48 overall and the eighth-best tackle in the class, Haywood’s commitment propelled Michigan from No. 9 to No. 6 in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Haywood credited Michigan’s coaching staff for his decision.

"Coach Moore is a former offensive lineman and Coach Newsome is a great guy, too," Haywood told ESPN. "Those guys understand what it takes to prepare every day, workout and win games. They know what it takes."

Pursued by Michigan since the fall, Haywood became a top priority for head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome. Their efforts, including multiple in-home visits and a final official visit, secured his commitment.

"The relationship I've built with Coach Moore and Coach Newsome really made Michigan feel like home," Haywood told 247Sports. "I love what they do with their offensive line, and I see a great opportunity for me there."

Before his pledge, the Wolverines held a class score of 92.194, ranking third in the Big Ten. His addition boosted their score to 92.59, surpassing LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M. The program saw a 1.31-point increase compared to the 2024 cycle.

