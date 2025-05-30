Kiyan Anthony college offers: Revisiting top 3 schools in contention for Syracuse-bound star before he chose dad Carmelo Anthony's alma mater 

Kiyan Anthony, son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, will follow in his father's footsteps after having finished his senior year at Long Island Lutheran High School. He led the school to a 22-7 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, where they finished sixth.

Anthony, who ranks at No. 33 spot nationally (according to On3), received plenty of offers before he signed for Syracuse Orange on Nov. 15. The news was posted by his father, Carmelo Anthony, and mother, La La Anthony, as a collaborated post on their official Instagram accounts on Nov. 16.

Here are three more colleges that were interested in landing the shooting guard.

3. USC Trojans

Kiyan Anthony could have joined the son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, Alijah Arenas, who reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025. Anthony took his official visit to the Trojans on Sep. 26 last year.

Furthermore, the shooting guard appeared on WNBA star Angel Reese's podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," last year and included USC in his final six list. While talking to the YouTube channel, "League Ready," he also claimed that his visit to USC was the best.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

While he did not visit Ohio State, Anthony talked about visiting the program in a YouTube video posted by "Sloane Knows" in October. While speaking to On3, Anthony also talked about the program and claimed that they were the first to see him.

"I know it's a new building program with coach Diebler over there," Kiyan told On3. "They were the first coaches in the gym to come see me today, so that shows that they are really interested in me. I really like that, so they're high on my list."

However, it looks like Ohio State will have to continue with A'mare Bynum and Dorian Jones as their recruits from the 2025 class.

1. Florida State Seminoles

Kiyan Anthony took his official visit to Florida State on Oct. 13, 2023. Furthermore, On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine gave the Seminoles the highest chance to land Anthony. After revealing his final six list of colleges, Anthony talked about the Seminoles.

"I already visited Florida State and talk to the coaches frequently, so they’re still in the mix as well. I talk to players who go there, like Daquan Davis. He tells me good things about the campus and school."

However, it did not work out and the Seminoles have received commitments from Cam Miles and Thomas Bassong. Kiyan Anthony will be joined by Sadiq White and Luke Fennell next season.

