Kiyan Anthony and mom La La Anthony react as Arkansas guard Boogie Fland makes major SEC transfer move

Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony has been very supportive of the New York basketball scene, and he showed some love to a fellow New York City hooper after making a big transfer.

Sophomore guard Boogie Fland has announced that he is transferring from the Arkansas Razorbacks to the defending champion Florida Gators, and Kiyan is showing his love.

Fland himself announced his big transfer on Instagram, and it got Kiyan Anthony and his mom, La La, talking:

"it's up," commented Kiyan Anthony.

"Let’s gooooo🔥🔥🔥🔥," said La La.

Kiyan Anthony reacts to Boogie Flan transferring from Arkansas to Florida (source: IG/ boogieee)

La La Anthony reacts to Boogie Fland's transfer to Florida

Fland averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals as a freshman under John Calipari. Though he missed two months after suffering a thumb injury against the team he would soon transfer to, Florida.

He originally explored entering the 2025 NBA draft but soon withdrew and chose to enter the transfer portal instead.

While he will be playing for an ACC team in Syracuse, Kiyan, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, and Fland may face off, either in the regular season or during the NCAA national tournament.

Anthony's choice of Syracuse is largely seen as him continuing his father's legacy at the school, with Carmelo leading the Orange to its first and only national title back in 2023.

La La Anthony opens up on son Kiyan Anthony following in Carmelo's footsteps

Meanwhile, Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La, has been very supportive of her son's basketball career. The actress and producer sat down with Athlon Sports to discuss Kiyan following in her ex-husband's footsteps on Monday:

"I mean, it's a great feeling. We always told him growing up to do what makes you happy, like no pressure to be a basketball player, no pressure to have to do anything like that, just follow your heart," she said in the interview.

"He just happened to love basketball and, over the years, became really great at it. It's just amazing to see him follow his passion and his discipline," she added.

"He's so disciplined in it and now he's going to Syracuse. It is a great feeling, and it's something that he wants to do," said La La Anthony.

La La has previously admitted that she often travels long distances just to see her son play. She was also present when Kiyan announced his commitment to Syracuse back in November.

