Kiyan Anthony receives a surprise Carmelo Anthony and Syracuse Orange-themed Kobe 8 kicks at the Chipotle Nationals  

Kiyan Anthony, son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, will follow in his father's footsteps as he joins the Syracuse Orange next season. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard also represented his high school, Long Island Lutheran, at the 2025 Chipotle Nationals.

Anthony was surprised by the content creator Cullen Honohan as he gifted him a customized edition of Kobe 8's. Honohan delivered the surprise to Anthony as he was warming up before his game and posted a video on Instagram:

"Nah nah, these are fire," Anthony said as he inspected the surprise.

While Anthony received his favorite shoes, the plan was something else. In the video, Honohan partnered with artist Matt Speck to surprise Anthony with Sabrina 2s. However, Honohan stated that the fabric on the outside of the shoes was ripped during the heat setting, making them unwearable.

Fortunately for him, Speck came in clutch and customized them overnight. The pair's toes featured the Long Island Lutheran and Syracuse logos.

Honohan also showed the pair to Anthony's teammate Nigel James:

"That's tough, a little high with the cues," James said. (Timestamp: 13:54). "No, he's definitely going to like them."

Anthony was not the only player who was surprised by Honohan. He had shoes for the sons of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, the Boozer twins, and four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala's son, Andre Igoudala Jr. Former Philadelphia 76ers' guard Jason Richardson's son, Jaxon Richardson, also received sneakers.

Anthony's Long Island Lutheran was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Chipotle Nationals after a tight 81-80 loss in a game that went into overtime. Anthony and Dyland Mingo combined to score 44 points.

Kiyan Anthony is set to take part in the 2025 Iverson Classic

After being snubbed from the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game, Kiyan Anthony will feature in the 2025 Iverson Classic on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.

While the teams have not been divided, Anthony will be accompanied by some top prospects, including Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson, Arkansas Razorbacks signees Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas, Kentucky Wildcats signee Jasper Johnson and South Carolina signee Eli Ellis, among others.

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025 according to On3's Industry Rankings, will not be a part of the event because of the dates clashing with his college enrollment.

