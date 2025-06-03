Kiyan Anthony's $30 million worth mom La La Anthony reveals new look, day after son's high school graduation

La La Anthony, mother of Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony and former wife of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, showed off her new look on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old, who is worth $30 million, per CelebrityNetWorth, sported blonde hair done by celebrity hairstylist Dionte Gray, who shared the video on his Instagram. Anthony later reshared the post.

"Love you," Anthony captioned her story and tagged Gray.

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, shares new blonde look (Image via Instagram/@lala)

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by "Recruit Report."

"Guess who's back. Feeling blonde, feeling good. You love when I wear blonde," Anthony said in the video.

La La Anthony's new style comes after she celebrated Kiyan Anthony's graduation party on Sunday. She uploaded an Instagram story with a "Proud Parent" tiara and was accompanied by a friend as they danced together.

The reality TV personality and actress is known for her fashion sense, which was on display at the 2025 Met Gala in New York last month at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Anthony styled an Archive Off-White by Abloh with her black tailored satin pantsuit dress, combining it with Jimmy Choo pumps. She shared some pictures on her Instagram, captioning the post:

"MET GALA 2025: Honored to be wearing Archive Off-White by Virgil Abloh. Virgil was a visionary who undeniably changed the game. Thank you to Shannon Abloh, Simon, & The entire @off____white team for allowing me to carry on the Off-White legacy at the Met. This is more than just a look, it’s a tribute."

Her son received interest from plenty of programs, such as the Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers and Maryland Terrapins. However, he chose to follow in his father's footsteps and signed for Syracuse on Nov. 15.

A look at Kiyan Anthony's high school career

Kiyan Anthony, who is ranked 33rd nationally, 11th in the shooting guard position and first in New York, transferred to Long Island Lutheran from Christ the King Regional last year and led the school to a 23-7 record in his senior year.

He was also a part of the Nike EYBL 17U Circuit, where he averaged 20.3 points on 43.3% shooting and 31.1% from 3-point range, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for Team Melo.

He was also named the MVP at the Throne National High School Tournament, the Hoophall Classic and the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic.

