La La Anthony, the former wife of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, showed off her dancing moves in her Instagram story posted on Sunday. Anthony was accompanied by a friend while she danced wearing a "Proud Parent" tiara during Kiyan Anthony's graduation party.

La La Anthony shows off her footwork during karaoke at Kiyan Anthony’s graduation party (Image via Instagram @lala)

"Very proud of this footwork," she captioned her story with a laughing emoji.

An X user "NCAA Noobita," shared her story as a post.

Expand Tweet

The American TV personality and actress has starred in shows such as BMF, Power and Unforgettable, among others. On May 16, Anthony shared an update about the upcoming season seven of her Showtime drama "The Chi," on Instagram.

"Dom is back!!! Blood is thicker than water. @ShoTheChi season 7 is now streaming on #ParamountPlus with SHOWTIME plan. #TheChi," she captioned the post.

The show premiered on Paramount+ and will feature the story of characters from the South Side of Chicago, exploring how they deal with crimes such as murders.

Furthermore, the show, which was created by Primetime Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe, has a 7.5 IMDb rating. La La Anthony became a part of the series in 2020 and has been in 11 episodes. The upcoming season will see Anthony joining the supporting cast, with Jason Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, and Shamon Brown Jr. starring in the series.

The 45-year-old also made an appearance in a YouTube video by Vivien Tu last month and talked about the jobs she had as a teenager, including working at a tattoo shop when she was 15 years old.

"I worked at a tattoo shop when I was 15 or 16," La La Anthony said. "I had no business working at a tattoo shop, but I was the receptionist, seeing crazy stuff like the tattoo artist spelling a name wrong and it's already tattooed on somebody."

La La Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony set to join Syracuse next season

Kiyan Anthony ranks 33rd nationally, 11th in the shooting guard position and first in New York. He received interest from Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers and Providence Friars, among others.

However, he chose to sign for his father's alma mater on Nov. 15.

"Ultimately, it came down to my relationship with the staff," Anthony told ESPN on his decision to join Syracuse. "From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family.

Anthony will be joined by Sadiq White and Luke Fennell next season.

