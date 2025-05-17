Kiyan Anthony shares 1-word reaction as mom La La Anthony hits the screens for the 7th season of Showtime drama The Chi

La La Anthony, mother of the Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony, and the American TV personality and actress, shared the news about the upcoming season seven of the Showtime drama "The Chi." She made the announcement with an Instagram post on Friday.

Ad

"Dom is back!!! Blood is thicker than water. @ShoTheChi season 7 is now streaming on #ParamountPlus with SHOWTIME plan. #TheChi," she captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

The series that premiered on Paramount+ on Thursday will follow the story of characters living on the South Side of Chicago dealing with crimes such as murders.

Created by Primetime Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe, the show stars Jason Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, and Shamon Brown Jr., who have been in the series since 2018. La La Anthony, who joined the show in 2020, was involved in 11 episodes. She will join the supporting cast in the new season.

Ad

La La Anthony has starred in shows such as BMF, Power and Unforgettable, among others. Furthermore, the 45-year-old was also seen at the 2025 Met Gala in New York on May 7.

The former wife of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony paid tribute to the late American fashion designer Virgil Abloh, styling an Archive Off-White by Abloh with her black tailored satin pantsuit dress, combining it with Jimmy Choo pumps.

She also shared a carousel of pictures showing off her attire:

Ad

Ad

"MET GALA 2025: Honored to be wearing Archive Off-White by Virgil Abloh. Virgil was a visionary who undeniably changed the game. Thank you to Shannon Abloh, Simon, & The entire @off____white team for allowing me to carry on the Off-White legacy at the Met. This is more than just a look, it’s a tribute," her post was captioned.

Ad

"I worked at a tattoo shop when I was 15 or 16," La La Anthony shares her teenage work experiences

La La Anthony made an appearance in a YouTube video posted by SoFi in April. The host, Vivian Tu, asked Anthony plenty of questions about her growing up and the different jobs she had:

"I worked at a tattoo shop when I was 15 or 16," Anthony said. "I had no business working at a tattoo shop, but I was the receptionist, seeing crazy stuff like the tattoo artist spelling a name wrong and it's already tattooed on somebody." [2:05]

Ad

Ad

"Nothing bothered me more than to have to ask somebody for something," Anthony said. "So I don't want to be in that position, so tattoo shop, telemarketing, Baskin-Robins, sneaker stores, interning at the radio station, everything." [2:31]

La La Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, will be joined by Sadiq White and Luke Fennell next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More