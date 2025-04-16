La La Anthony, an American TV personality and actress, appeared in a podcast by SoFi. The video, which was uploaded on YouTube on Tuesday, is titled 'La La Anthony on Hustle, Knowing Your Worth, and Being “Rich” | Richer Lives by SoFi,' and features Anthony talking about various topics in her life.

The mother of the Syracuse signee, Kiyan Anthony, shared about her childhood, jobs she did, and more. With the 43-year-old's multiple jobs in the past, she stated that she loved working at Atlanta's famous radio station, Hot 97.5, the most. Furthermore, the host, Vivian Tu, also talked about Anthony getting an unpaid internship at the company:

"I needed the money but but I had so many other jobs so I was like, "This is actually cool." Being around hip-hop and music that I love. Imagine at 16 you're meeting like your favorite rapper, your favorite R&B singer, you're okay with not getting paid for that. I was like "I don't care, I want to be here for free just to be around it," said Anthony. (Timestamp: 3:51)

The unpaid internship did turn into a paying job:

Anthony continued, "And then, ultimately, the internship turned into a paid job, which was the greatest blessing."

Tu also asked Anthony about how she determines whether an unpaid opportunity will help her in the long run:

"I think it's about what you do with it. If it's unpaid but you're learning a skill, you're learning a trade to then go out and get a job in that field, then it all makes sense," Anthony said before giving her example. "I was interning at a radio station and learning everything about radio to ultimately be on the radio, so it made sense for me" (Timestamp: 4:20)

La La Anthony also talked about working at a tattoo shop, in telemarketing, at Baskin-Robbins, and Sneaker stores while growing up.

La La Anthony shares a collab between designer LaQuan Smith and sporting giants Puma

Anthony shared a story on Instagram as she received gear from the famous designer LaQuan Smith and Puma. The gear consisted of some sneakers, a swimsuit, pants, and more.

“Thank you @Puma & @laquan_smith ❤️. Collab is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

La La Anthony shows the collab between designer LaQuan Smith and sporting giants Puma (Image: IG/ lala)

The collection, inspired by the design of boxing gear, comes after their first collaboration came out two years ago.

