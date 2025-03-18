Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran and the Boozer Twins' Columbus maintain their positions in the latest ESPN HS basketball team rankings 

Week 17 of the ESPN High School Boys’ Basketball team rankings by ESPN analyst Paul Biancardi saw Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran maintaining its position at the third spot. Furthermore, the Boozer twins' Columbus Explorers stay at the top spot for the ninth consecutive week.

Son of the 10-time NBA All-Star, Carmelo Anthony, and the Syracuse signee has led his team to a 21-6 overall and 7-4 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, where they sit below CIA Bella Vista, Brewster Academy National, Wasatch Academy, Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian Academy Elite Basketball.

On the other hand, the Boozer twins have continued to display their domination on the court. Besides leading the school to a 27-3 overall record, the Boozer twins secured the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament after a 68-34 win against Windermere in the State Championship Game on Mar. 5.

Furthermore, the Explorers dominated all their opponents in the tournament, winning all their games against Doral Academy, Western, Miami and Seminole by at least 30 points.

Houston signee and the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Chris Cenac's Link Academy also maintains its position at the second spot. With a 22-8 overall and a 5-3 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, the Lions won their last six games.

These wins came twice against Sunrise Christian Academy Elite Basketball and against Montverde Academy, AZ Compass Prep National, Wasatch Academy and Long Island Lutheran.

No. 1 recruit, AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep and the Arizona commit, Bryce James' Sierra Canyon also maintain their positions at the 24th and 25th spots respectively.

Check out the top 25 high schools posted on the official Instagram page of Sports Center NEXT on Tuesday.

Kiyan Anthony's LuHi defeated by Link Academy in Nike EYBL title match

Kiyan Anthony's 16 points with 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc were not enough to push LuHi to next month’s Chipotle Nationals after their 74-71 defeat against Link Academy on Mar. 8.

Anthony received help from the Penn State signee Kayden Mingo, who had 22 points while shooting 57.1% while his brother, Dylan Mingo added 17 points. For the Lions, Chris Cenac scored 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked the ball six times.

Anthony will join his father's alma mater, Syracuse Orange next season.

