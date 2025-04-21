Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran high school shares 2-words in support of former player VJ Edgecombe's NBA draft declaration

New York-based Long Island Lutheran has not just produced Kiyan Anthony, but also Baylor Bears star VJ Edgecombe, who was a five-star when he was still in high school. Now, Edgecomb has announced that he is ready to enter the next phase of his career, declaring that he will join the 2025 NBA draft.

Ad

The school showed its support for its alum entering the NBA draft, dropping a reaction on its Instagram Stories and reposting the Bahamanian's announcement video. Their two-word reaction to the news read:

"Yes VJ!!!"

Long Island Lutheran basketball page reacts to VJ Edgecombe declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft (Source: IG/ luhibasketball)

Edgecombe, who has plenty of international basketball experience as he played for the Bahamas during FIBA competitions, was instrumental in Long Island Lutheran's run last year. He ultimately chose Baylor after graduating from high school, averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a freshman.

Ad

Trending

However, he will be a one-and-done for the Bears and is projected to become a Top 5 pick in the draft. He has collected plenty of accolades, being named Big 12 Freshman of the Year for his standout performance with Baylor.

The 6-foot-5 Bahamanian was a starter for all 33 games in Baylor, which finished the 2024-25 season with a 201-15 overall record. They made the NCAA National Championship Tournament, making it past the first round against Mississippi State before falling to Duke in the Round of 32.

Ad

Edgecomb played well in both games, dropping 14 against Mississippi State before dropping 16 against Duke.

VJ Edgecombe had plenty of accolades with Long Island Lutheran

When VJ Edgecombe left Long Island Lutheran, he already had plenty of accolades. He was a consensus five-star, ranked No. 4 overall and the No. 1 shooting guard from the Class of 2024, as well as the No. 1 player in New York from his class.

Ad

He was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for New York twice, in 2023 and 2024. He was also named the 2024 Allen Iverson Player of the Year and the NIBC Conference Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. In addition, he was also selected to play in the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game.

He also played for the Bahamas during the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament while still in high school.

Even in high school, he has been projected to be picked high. The latest NBA draft projection has him being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets as the No. 3 pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More