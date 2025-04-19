  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "Leaving him on that McDonald's game was gonna turn him up": Gilbert Arenas hypes up Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony following MVP win

"Leaving him on that McDonald's game was gonna turn him up": Gilbert Arenas hypes up Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony following MVP win

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Apr 19, 2025 15:18 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty

Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony had yet another MVP performance during Friday's Jordan Brand Classic. Carmelo Anthony's son dropped 26 points on 11-15 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds, to get the MVP jacket. Carmelo was also the one who awarded and donned the MVP jacket on Kiyan.

Ad

Following this MVP performance, former NBA All-Star and podcast host Gilbert Arenas sounded off and revealed that he was right about it being a mistake to leave Kiyan Anthony out of last April 1's McDonald's All-American Game.

Gilbert Arenas comments on Kiyan Anthony&#039;s Jordan Brand Classic MVP win (Source: IG/ no.chill.gill)
Gilbert Arenas comments on Kiyan Anthony's Jordan Brand Classic MVP win (Source: IG/ no.chill.gill)
"Told yall leaving him on That Mcdonalds game gonna turn him up. @kiyananthony Jordan Classic MVP, He aint Done YET," wrote Gilbert Arenas.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This was a reference to his earlier criticism of Kiyan's McDonald's All-American snub, which also irked father Carmelo Anthony. This year's edition was held in New York City, and Kiyan was considered the No. 1 player in New York, yet the game happened without a representative from the host state.

"The king of New York was not in the McDonald's All-American Game," said Arenas on his Instagram Stories on April 3. "Kiyan 'The King of New York' Anthony wasn't invited to the McDonald's All-American Game in New York. We were here (signaled at a TV). That's LeBron James in Cleveland. That means all Cleveland coming out."
Ad

Gilbert is also the father of Alijah Arenas, who is also from the Class of 2025. However, he did not make it to the Jordan Brand Classic, as he was more affiliated with rival brand Adidas. Alijah did make it to the McDonald's All-American Game, though.

Four-star Kiyan Anthony outplayed higher-ranked five-stars at the Jordan Brand Classic

Kiyan Anthony led Team Air to a 141-124 win over Team Flight, which included five-stars like Darius Acuff Jr., Chris Cenac Jr., Meleek Thomas, and AJ Dybantsa. While he was the MVP of the game, he was not the highest scorer, as that honor went to Team Flight teammate Caleb Wilson, who scored 28 points that night.

Ad

Despite this, Kiyan still had a much better game than his higher-ranked teammates, No. 3-ranked Cameron Boozer and No. 2-ranked Darryn Peterson, who had a quiet night with just 10 points apiece.

Five-star Baylor signee Tounde Tessoufou, who had a stellar game during last week's Nike Hoop Summit for Team World, also went hot for Team Air, getting 19 points, three rebounds, and one assist.

For Team Flight, No. 1 AJ Dybantsa had 25 points and nine rebounds, while fellow five-star Darius Acuff Jr. added 22 points.

About the author
Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Twitter icon

Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.

Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.

As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.

When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan).

Know More

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications