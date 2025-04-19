"Leaving him on that McDonald's game was gonna turn him up": Gilbert Arenas hypes up Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony following MVP win

Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony had yet another MVP performance during Friday's Jordan Brand Classic. Carmelo Anthony's son dropped 26 points on 11-15 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds, to get the MVP jacket. Carmelo was also the one who awarded and donned the MVP jacket on Kiyan.

Following this MVP performance, former NBA All-Star and podcast host Gilbert Arenas sounded off and revealed that he was right about it being a mistake to leave Kiyan Anthony out of last April 1's McDonald's All-American Game.

"Told yall leaving him on That Mcdonalds game gonna turn him up. @kiyananthony Jordan Classic MVP, He aint Done YET," wrote Gilbert Arenas.

This was a reference to his earlier criticism of Kiyan's McDonald's All-American snub, which also irked father Carmelo Anthony. This year's edition was held in New York City, and Kiyan was considered the No. 1 player in New York, yet the game happened without a representative from the host state.

"The king of New York was not in the McDonald's All-American Game," said Arenas on his Instagram Stories on April 3. "Kiyan 'The King of New York' Anthony wasn't invited to the McDonald's All-American Game in New York. We were here (signaled at a TV). That's LeBron James in Cleveland. That means all Cleveland coming out."

Gilbert is also the father of Alijah Arenas, who is also from the Class of 2025. However, he did not make it to the Jordan Brand Classic, as he was more affiliated with rival brand Adidas. Alijah did make it to the McDonald's All-American Game, though.

Four-star Kiyan Anthony outplayed higher-ranked five-stars at the Jordan Brand Classic

Kiyan Anthony led Team Air to a 141-124 win over Team Flight, which included five-stars like Darius Acuff Jr., Chris Cenac Jr., Meleek Thomas, and AJ Dybantsa. While he was the MVP of the game, he was not the highest scorer, as that honor went to Team Flight teammate Caleb Wilson, who scored 28 points that night.

Despite this, Kiyan still had a much better game than his higher-ranked teammates, No. 3-ranked Cameron Boozer and No. 2-ranked Darryn Peterson, who had a quiet night with just 10 points apiece.

Five-star Baylor signee Tounde Tessoufou, who had a stellar game during last week's Nike Hoop Summit for Team World, also went hot for Team Air, getting 19 points, three rebounds, and one assist.

For Team Flight, No. 1 AJ Dybantsa had 25 points and nine rebounds, while fellow five-star Darius Acuff Jr. added 22 points.

