Gilbert Arenas irked over Kiyan Anthony being robbed of ‘full-circle moment’ at McDAAG: "Nobody was going to watch Knicks"

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas had a strong reaction to Kiyan Anthony not getting an invitation to the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game. The 24 best-ranked players in the country made the cut, including Arenas' son, Alijah, and Carlos Boozer's kids, Cameron and Cayden.

Many disagreed with the decision not to have Anthony in the game, hosted in New York. In a clip shared on Thursday, Arenas was the latest to express his criticism.

"The king of New York was not in the McDonald's All-American Game," Arenas said. "Kiyan 'The King of New York' Anthony wasn't invited to the McDonald's All-American Game in New York. We were here (signaled at a TV). That's LeBron James in Cleveland. That means all Cleveland coming out.

"What you think would have happened if Kiyan was in the actual game? Nobody was going to watch the Knicks if the king was playing. Come on!"

Arenas accepted that Anthony didn't participate in the game because of his ranking (No. 32 in the country), but insisted something could have been done to guarantee the player got some playing time. (Anthony was also ineligible because an injury kept him from playing the requisite minimum of games.)

"These are moment you cannot miss," Arenas said. "This is a full-circle moment. You had the father on a McDonald's commercial. ... You for sure thought Kiyan was going to be in the goddamn game. It was only right. Ranked No. 1 in New York City, I mean, come on, y'all!"

Kiyan Anthony, who signed with his father's alma mater, Syracuse, in November, played for Long Island Lutheran.

Carmelo Anthony shared his frustration with Kiyan Anthony's snub from McDonald's All-American Game

Before Gilbert Arenas ranted about Kiyan Anthony's absence from the big game, Carmelo Anthony voiced his frustrations about his kid not being in consideration. He took home the Finals MVP for The Throne National Championship on Saturday after dropping 25 points and grabbing five rebounds.

Melo shared his unhappiness with the decision after the game, making the case for Kiyan to participate.

"(Kiyan Anthony) ain’t lose in high school yet, in his senior year yet,” Melo said. “They’re the No. 3 in the country. What are we sitting here talking about? How? That’s my perspective on it. I think he got jerked. I think he deserved (being named a McDonald's All-American).”

The decision raised plenty of eyebrows around the basketball world, but there's nothing anybody can do as the game is already in the books.

