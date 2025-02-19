Kiyan Anthony's LuHi climbs three spots in ESPN High School Boys’ Basketball team rankings; the Boozer twins' Columbus stays rooted on top spot 

Week 13 of the ESPN High School Basketball Rankings saw Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony, son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, help Long Island Lutheran climb up three spots from the Week 12 Rankings. LuHi, which were placed at the No. 6 spot last week, jumped to No. 3 in the latest ESPN high school basketball rankings.

Check out the high school basketball rankings below:

Long Island Lutheran deserved a massive bump in their high school basketball rankings as they have been on a 15-game winning streak that started with a 93-57 win against Gateway Charter on Dec. 19.

Furthermore, they have also grabbed wins against Paul VI (60-49), John Marshall (66-63), Oak Hill Academy (76-41) and IMG Academy (68-65) in February. They sit with an 18-5 overall and 7-4 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League.

The Boozer twins, sons of the legendary Chicago Bulls forward Carlos Boozer, have continued to keep the Columbus Explorers at the top spot for the third consecutive week. The Explorers have an impressive 24-3 record and are on an 11-gam winning streak. The winning streak started against Riviera Prep after they defeated them 62-44.

Since then, they have won against Coral Prep, Notre Dame, Perry, Montverde Academy, Westminister Academy, Link Academy, Goleman, Miami, Doral Academy and Western. Their biggest win in February came against Goleman with a 127-42 scoreline.

Another team that jumped the high school basketball rankings is Brewster Academy, which was ranked No. 3 last week, and now sees itself in the second position. While they lost their first game in February against Veritas Academy, they won their games against Woodmere Academy with a 77-62 scoreline and against Hoosac in a blowout 109-40 win.

They have a 23-3 overall and 9-2 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball as they sit at the top spot above Wasatch Academy and Montverde Academy.

Kiyan Anthony commends Syracuse HC Adrian Autry

Kiyan Anthony, the 6-5 shooting guard, who ranks No. 33 in the nation, No. 12 in the shooting guard position and No. 1 in New York had offers from top programs including Florida State, Providence, USC and Ohio State, among others.

However, he chose his father's alma mater and spoke to ESPN about his decision:

"I'm going to do everything Coach Autry needs me to do," Anthony said. "We talk a lot, especially late at night, about how we can make Syracuse basketball great. Off the court, Coach is super cool. You could go out with him on a Friday night. He's still young and connects with all his players; he is very relatable."

Anthony will be accompanied by Sadiq White, Luke Fennell and Aaron Womack at the Orange next season.

