Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, expresses "love" for late Gigi Bryant on her 19th birthday

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, ex-wife of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, took a moment on Thursday to share her love for late Gigi Bryant on what would have been her 19th birthday. The tribute came in response to an emotional Instagram post by Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who honoured her daughter with a touching birthday message.

The post in question featured a photo of the late Gigi accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read as follows:

“Happy birthday, Gigi! Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. I love you, Gianna. ❤️19 ♉️ 5/1 #Mambacita”

Vanessa's post quickly sparked an outpouring of love from fans, and among those who commented was the American TV personality and actress La La Anthony. In reaction to the post, La La said:

“Love you Gigi ❤️❤️Happy Birthday ❤️”

Other female celebrities, Catherine McDonnell, the wife of former NBA player Pau Gasol, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie and popular American media personality Khloe Kardashian, also expressed their heartfelt wishes in reaction to the post.

“Happy birthday Gigi! We all love you, and your legacy continues to make such a massive difference in the world! ❤️" Catherine wrote.

"Sending love on this special day ❤️Happy Birthday Gigi❤️❤️❤️." wrote Leslie.

"❤️ I love you V! Happy birthday GiGi!! ❤️❤️" Khloe wrote.

The post also attracted well wishes from former NBA stars, including Gasol himself, Matt Barnes and Chris Paul, who currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs.

"Happy birthday sweet Gigi ❤️." Gasol wrote.

“Happy birthday Gigi❤️.” wrote Barnes.

"Happy Birthday Day Gigi!! ❤️❤️.” Paul wrote.

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, expresses "love" for the late Gigi Bryant on her 19th birthday. (Image via Instagram @vanessabryant)

Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, also known as Gigi Bryant and Mambacita, was tragically killed in the helicopter crash that also took the life of her father, Kobe Bryant, in January 2020. She was just 13 years old at the time.

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, reacts as Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant, celebrates graduation season

On April 29, before Gigi Bryant's 19th birthday, late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant celebrated her graduation season, which also attracted comments and well wishes from La La Anthony and several other popular figures.

Natalia shared an Instagram post featuring herself in a chic cardigan look with the caption:

"Celebrating grad season in style with my favorite."

In the comments, La La Anthony dropped a series of emoji reactions:

“😍😍😍😍😍.” She wrote.

The post also attracted comments from WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, Natalia's mon Vanessa Bryant and popular American model Salem Mitchell.

“😍😍😍😍.” Sabrina wrote.

“😍😍😍😍.” Vanessa commented.

“beauty and brains ♥️✨.” Mitchell said.

Kiyan Anthony's Mom, La La Anthony, reacts as Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant, celebrates graduation season. (Image via Instagram @nataliabryant)

Natalia Bryant, born on January 19, 2003, is the eldest daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant.

