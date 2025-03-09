Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares 1-word reaction following his selection in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit Roster

Kiyan Anthony has been named in the selection for the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. The selections for the USA roster and world team was posted on Instagram by Nike Hoop Summit.

Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La, reacted to her son's inclusion in the roster with a one-word comment. She wrote:

“Major 🔥🔥🔥”

La La Anthony's reaction to Kiyan's call up to the Nike Hoop Summit

The Nike Hoop Summit is a prestigious annual event that features top basketball talents from around the world aged 19 and younger. This world selection will play against their American counterparts representing the 2025 high school graduating class. The 2025 edition will be held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on April 12.

Along with Kiyan on the world select are Ikenna Alozie, Tajh Ariza, Dash Daniels, Bogoljub Marković, Boyuan Zhang and Tounde Yessoufou.

The others are Michael Ružić, Dame Sarr, Eric Reibe, Jaion Pitt and Omer Mayer. The team will be coached by South Korean coach Marshall Cho. It will be Cho’s second year coaching the team. He also has coaching experience with Basketball Without Borders and NBA Africa.

The US roster is made up of Darius Acuff Jr., Nate Ament, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Mikel Brown Jr., Chris Cenac Jr. and AJ Dybantsa. Jalen Haralson, Jasper Johnson, Nik Khamenia, Malachi Moreno and Koa Peat make up the rest of the roster.

The news of his inclusion in the prestigious event is a particularly special one for New York’s No. 1 prospect, who recently turned 18. His snubbing by McDonald's All-American had angered a lot of his fans, including his mom, who has openly questioned the omission several times.

She even used the opportunity of Kiyan's incredible outing at the Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament to call out McDonald's All-American. Commenting on a post of Kiyan's highlights on Instagram, she asked them to “make it make sense.”

Kiyan Anthony and LuHi’s disappointing Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament final result

Kiyan Anthony and the LuHi Crusaders had a wonderful run in the Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament, going all the way to the final. The Syracuse-bound prospect led his side to victories over Oak Hill, Bella Vista and Brewster Academy.

He scored 25 points against his father's alma mater, Oak Hill, before dropping another 20-point performance against Brewster.

However, the Crusaders fell to a three-point defeat at the hands of Link Academy, denying them the tournament victory. Kiyan's next career phase will see him play for the Syracuse Orange next season.

