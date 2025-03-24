Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares 2-word reaction as he wins a personalised ring from LuHi for Nike EYBL honor

Since four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony returned from injury, his team, the Long Island Lutheran (LuHi) Crusaders had been unstoppable. They only lost once since his return, losing to Chris Cenac Jr. and the Link Academy Lions at the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament finals on March 8.

It was Kiyan Anthony and fellow four-star Kayden Mingo who carried the team to the final of the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament, beating some of the best teams in the country along the way.

The duo was named into the 2024-25 Nike EYBL Scholastic All-Tournament Team. They have now received their personalized rings for their achievement.

The official LuHi Basketball Instagram page posted Kiyan and Kayden's respective All-Tournament team rings on Sunday, getting the attention of Kiyan's mother, actress La La Anthony, who said she was proud of her and ex-husband Carmelo Anthony's only son.

"Super proud 🔥," said La La Anthony.

La La Anthony reacts to son Kiyan Anthony getting personalized rings after excellent performance (Source: Instagram/ luhibasketball)

Joining Kayden Mingo and Kiyan Anthony in the 2024-25 Nike EYBL Scholastic All-Tournament Team are tournament MVP Chris Cenac Jr., his Link Academy teammate Jerry Easter Jr. and CIA Bella Vista Prep's Miles Sadler.

Even with that loss to Link Academy, the Crusaders have been red-hot since Kiyan's return, with LuHi being ranked No., 3 overall in the ESPN SCNext High School Top 25 for Week 15. For now, Kiyan and his squad are trying to qualify for the Chipotle Nationals.

Kiyan Anthony invited to the Jordan Brand Classic

While he missed being named to the East team for the McDonald's All-American Game, Kiyan Anthony was named to the other big high school All-American game, the Jordan Brand Classic. He is one of 26 players named to the Boys' team. The game is scheduled for April 18 at the CareFirst Arena in Washington DC.

He will be joined by five-stars like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Nate Ament, Darryn Peterson, Chris Cenac Jr. and Caleb Wilson, as well as fellow four-stars Jaden Toombs, CJ Ingram and Nikolas Khamenia.

As this will be a special game from one of the biggest sneaker brands on the planet, the players will also be getting a new pair of kicks from the Jordan brand. There will also be an expected reveal of new shoes from the brand.

