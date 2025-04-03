Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares excitement for upcoming series with $1.7 billion worth Kim Kardashian

La La Anthony has shared an update about her upcoming project, Group Chat. According to a news update she shared on her Instagram story, Hulu has given the green light for the pilot episode of the satirical comedy.

Ad

She's an executive producer of the show, along with Kim Kardashian, who is worth $1.7 billion, per celebritynetworth.com, Kenya Barris and Adam Kassan.

Anthony wrote on her Instagram story as she shared the news,

“Soooo happy @kimkardashian & @kenyabarris!!! GROUP CHAT!!!!”

La La Anthony's Instagram story

Group Chat has been in development at Hulu since the summer of 2024. It is the debut project under Kardashian’s first-look deal with 20th Television, a division of Disney Television Studios. 20th Television is co-producing the show with BET Studios.

Ad

Trending

The show is loosely based on La La Anthony's 2014 bestseller, "The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness." It tells the story of five LA women, who in their 40s have built success and glamorous lives. However, their seemingly perfect lives hide a secret group chat where their masks are unveiled.

Former wife of 10-time NBA All-star Carmelo Anthony, La La is a well known actress and TV personality famous for her roles in several shows. She starred as Lakeisha Grant in Starz’s original series, Power. She has also featured on BMF, The Chi, Grown-ish and You People.

Ad

She is also an author, publishing her first book, "The Love Playbook" in 2014. She followed this up with "The Power Playbook."

La La Anthony and her family are racking up career milestones

La La Anthony is not the only one in her family achieving a career milestone in the past week. Her son, Kiyan, led his school to the Throne National High School Basketball Championship on Saturday. He was named the tournament MVP after his LuHi Crusaders conquered their opponents to emerge triumphant.

Ad

Similarly, Carmelo Anthony was elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. ESPN’s Shams Charania posted the news on Instagram. On Wednesday, he wrote,

“First ballot: Carmelo Anthony has been notified that he’s been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, sources tell ESPN.”

Ad

Carmelo and La La Anthony got married in 2010 after six years of engagement. The couple had their son, Kiyan, in 2007. Despite splitting in 2021, the Syracuse-bound prospect has been a uniting factor in their lives. He described how supportive his parents are in an interview. He said,

“My dad plays a lot of the front row seats, being at every game, working with me off the court, on the court… But my mom is really like just the emotional support.”

Kiyan is New York’s top basketball prospect in the 2025 class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback