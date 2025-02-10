La La Anthony, the former wife of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony and mother of USC commit Kiyan Anthony, was seen on Saturday at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin at The Sugar Mill, showing off her Vivienne Westwood corset top with capri leggings and black pumps.

Anthony was seen with the $5 million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) American singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor as she posted a picture of the duo on her Instagram:

WATCH: Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shows off glam look with $5M worth Teyana Taylor at 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl party (Image: IG/lala)

"Always us @teyanataylor 🌹," Anthony wrote in the caption.

The duo have been close friends and have been seen supporting each other plenty of times. During Taylor's online feud with YouTuber Nicole Kayla, La La Anthony publically supported Taylor. Furthermore, the American TV personality and actress has supported Taylor's projects and wished her a happy birthday with supportive messages on her IG story:

La La Anthony shares wholesome birthday wish for Teyana Taylor (Image: IG/lala)

"Keep shining. Keep being great. Keep being unapologetically YOU! Love you always," Anthony captioned the story.

The duo have also been seen attending multiple events together, including the Carmelo Anthony Foundation All-Star brunch in 2010.

Many celebrities attended the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl party, including Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio, Daytime Emmy Award winner Martha Stewart, ALMA Award winner Jessica Alba and more.

Plenty of sportspeople also joined in, with the likes of four-time Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams, four-time NBA Champ Shaquille O'Neal, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and American gymnast Livvy Dunne, among others.

La La Anthony talks about hanging out with celebrities

La La Anthony appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Mar. 1, 2024, and talked about the conversations she has with singer Ciara and media mogul Kim Kardashian:

"You know, it's so funny when we do talk to each other, I'm like, "tell me how you guys are really dressing," because you see my friends are the type that's like, "just wear anything." Then you show up and you're like, "wear anything?" she said. (1:14)

"When asked what it meant to wear anything, Anthony said, "you have to clarify that with your friends cuz everybody's definition of just wearing anything is different. And this crew right here, they don't play around when they say wear anything. It means wear the best thing in your closet."

Her son will be ready to start his collegiate career at Syracuse and will be joined by Sadiq White, Luke Fennell and Aaron Womack at Adrian Autry's side next season.

