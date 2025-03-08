Kiyan Anthony states that "a lot of people" consider Long Island Lutheran as the "underdogs" in the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference tournament

Five-star prospect Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders have been powering through the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference tournament. They opened with a 71-61 win over Oak Hill Academy on Wednesday and followed up with back-to-back 58-52 victories over Brewster Academy and CIA Bella Vista on Thursday and Friday.

Anthony has been very instrumental in each of these victories. He scored a team-high of 25 points, 20 points and 16 points against Oak Hill, Brewster and Bella Vista, respectively.

Speaking in an interview after the quarterfinal win against Brewster Academy, Kiyan Anthony stated that the Crusaders are doing a great job, even though a lot of people considered them underdogs.

"So I feel like we're doing a great job at that, especially with our defensive players," Anthony said. "It just gives an opportunity to step up. So I feel like we're all doing a good job, and we're doing a great job stepping up."

"I feel like a lot of people got us as the underdogs. So we just, we tell them, we try to win every game. We just beat the number two seed, and then tomorrow we got the number three seed. It was tied for one, So another number one seed tomorrow. We just try to win, and we know we believe in ourselves."

Long Island Lutheran have now won 18 games in a row and are currently on a 21-5 record. After the semifinal victory against BellaVista on Friday, they will face Link Academy in the final on Saturday.

"I try to make him look at it, longevity": Former NBA Star Carmelo Anthony on mentoring son Kiyan Anthony

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time All-Star and NCAA champion, has the experience and credentials to mentor his son, Kiyan Anthony, and he's been actively guiding him on the right path.

"I try to make him look at it, longevity, right? So, let's look at this in full years, right?" Carmelo Anthony said. "So from your freshman year to your senior year, don't look at individual moments that may not went good for you, or you may had a bad game, or you may had a bad week. Like, let's look at this in your freshman year to your senior year, your development."

"I give him that perspective, for one. As far as film goes, we watch film, we watch games. It's like, I used to watch games, and like, when I was playing, and I'll put it on the iPad and write the notes. Yo, at 15:06 in the first quarter, yo, you missed that steal. At two minutes, yo, you should've shot that."

Given his performances this season, Kiyan Anthony is definitely on the right path. He will be joining his dad's alma mater, Syracuse, at the college level next season.

