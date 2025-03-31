"Kiyan vs Alijah when they get to the league is gonna be crazy": Fans react to Alijah Arenas' highlights from the McDonald's All-American scrimmage

Alijah Arenas, son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, and a USC commit, is ready for the McDonald's All-American Game. Fans reacted as he showed his scoring prowess in the scrimmage on Sunday.

The basketball page SportsCenter NEXT shared on Instagram some highlights of Arenas' scrimmage. He was seen shooting the ball with ease and showing quick reflexes to steal the ball and convert the fastbreak with a dunk at the other end:

Hoops fans were excited about Arenas' performance and reacted to the post:

Fans react to Alijah Arenas' highlights from the McDonald's All-American scrimmage

"Kiyan vs Alijah when they get to the league is gonna be crazy," one wrote.

Another commented:

"This all we wanted to see , was him still look like him against some better comp.. i love Gills explanation on why he went to the HS he went to tho, made a lot of sense once he explained it .. im rooting for this kid."

"Hes so skilled!!!!!!!!! @zachjb5 xs @no.chill.gil," NBA Consultant Olin Simplis commented.

More fans joined the conversation after seeing Arenas' performance in the scrimmage:

"The games gonna be soo good, this is when alijah will prove the haters wrong. he's been doing great throughout and if scrimmage is a glimpse of what we're gonna see, then we're in for a treat at the all American game and even college," one commented.

"Kiyan got snubbed for some reason no one can explain and would've loved to see both alijah and kiyan play in this game," said another.

"My man gon be hottest guard in the game," commented a fan.

Alijah Arenas to be joined by top prospects, including AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and more at McDonald's All-American Game

With the official rosters announced on Saturday and scrimmages on Sunday, the All-American Boys' Game tips off at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Alijah Arenas, who will represent the West Team, will be joined by BYU signee the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) AJ Dybantsa.

Furthermore, the West Team also includes the Naismith Player of the Year and the 2026 Mock NBA Draft's first pick, Darryn Peterson. Other top prospects include Houston signee Chris Cenac, North Carolina signee Caleb Wilson, Arizona commit Koa Peat and more.

Which team will win this year?

