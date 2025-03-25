WATCH: Gilbert Arenas and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson link up to wow viewers in latest Adidas commercial 

Darryn Peterson, the projected first pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas collaborated in Adidas' latest commercial. The duo appeared in an advertisement for the giant sportswear brand's Crazy Lite Shorts, posted on Instagram on Monday.

Ad

The ad also featured Gilbert Arenas talking about the shorts before Peterson showed off his dunking ability, crashing the backboard, just like the four-time NBA Champ, Shaquille O'Neal used to do.

Check out the video posted by Adidas Basketball in collaboration with Arenas and Peterson:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, we crazy good 😏🩳 Crazy Lite Shorts out now! Shop through @adidasBasketball’s link in bio." the post was captioned.

"How light are the crazy lites, they're asking. Mr. Peterson, care to show us?" says Gilbert Arenas in the ad.

Peterson went on to slam down one-handed and two-handed dunks right before rising up and slamming the ball down to break the backboard.

Ad

"D**n that's crazy," said Gilbert Arenas before the ad ended.

Gilbert Arenas' eldest daughter, Hamiley Arenas, finished her debut season for the Notre Dame Sherman Oaks. The Sherman Oaks had an underwhelming season, finishing with a 12-16 overall and a 0-10 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League.

However, the young Arenas averaged a double double with 23.3 points, 3.1 assists, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 times and 0.9 blocks per contest, in 25 games.

Ad

She was also included in the Scouting Report second-team All-State, along with Lev Feiman, Delany White, Jade Fort, Nyemah King, Adyra Rajan, Karisma Lewis, Asia Darcuiel, Kailee Staniland, Baiani Cordova and Aaron Finley.

Her father took to Instagram to share the news and congratulated her:

Ad

"🗣️Lets Go @hamileyarenas0 Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥 Freshman Stomping with the big DOGS #Allstate," he captioned his post.

Darryn Peterson named the Grind Session MVP after leading Prolific Prep to a three peat

Darryn Peterson has been on an award-winning streak. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard earned the Grind Session MVP after leading Prolific Prep to their third consecutive Grind Session championship in Lawrence, Kansas.

Ad

Darryn Peterson, who led his team to a 78-72 win in the semifinals of the circuit against DME Academy, helped his team to the three peat after a 77-50 win against Fort Erie Academy on Sunday. SportsCenter NEXT Took shared the news on Instagram:

Ad

"Kansas recruit Darryn Peterson scored 23 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, leading Prolific Prep (CA) to their third consecutive Grind Session Championship by defeating Ft. Erie (CAN) 77-50. 😬🏆 🎥 @flickysbyjd," the post was captioned.

Darryn Peterson will be joined by Samis Calderon at Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback