Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, made his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 1. The official Instagram page of the Wildcats posted a picture in collaboration with James, as he signed for them on Thursday.

"Bryce has officially signed 🐻⬇️,'' the post was captioned.

His future teammates and the No. 9 and No. 10 prospects in the Class of 2025, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, respectively, shared their reactions in the comments section of the post:

Koa Peat and Brayden Burries react as LeBron James' son Bryce James makes his commitment to Arizona Wildcats official (Image: IG/ Bryce James)

"Yessir," commented Peat.

Meanwhile, Brayden Burries reacted with two fingers crossed emojis.

James, who finished his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School, helped them to a 27-7 overall record and a 6-1 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they were knocked out by No. 3 prospect from the 2026 Class (according to On3's Industry Rankings), Tyron Stokes' Notre Dame in February.

However, with players including the Mingo brothers, Gavin Hightower and more, the Trailblazers clinched the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships. In the first round, Sierra Canyon sealed a 73-48 win against Centennial on Mar. 4. They faced Santa Barbara in the second round and defeated them by a 78-45 scoreline on Mar. 6.

In the Regional Semifinals, the Trailblazers defeated JSerra Catholic by a 68-64 score on Mar. 8. They faced Redondo Union and secured a 74-68 victory against them in the Regional Final on Mar. 11, before lifting the trophy against Lincoln in the State Championship match, winning the game 58-53 on Mar. 14.

Bryce James also shared a picture of the trophy on Instagram with a heartfelt caption:

Bryce James shares State Championship trophy (Image: _justbryce)

"Best way to go out," he captioned the story with a teary eyed emoji.

Bryce James' Arizona Wildcats rank second in Industry Comparison Commits

The Arizona Wildcats, under head coach Tommy Lloyd, have secured the signings of four players from the Class of 2025. These include two five-star players, one four-star recruit and one three-star hooper. With these additions, the Wildcats' 2025 class is ranked second in the nation by On3, behind only Houston.

Their first signing came on Oct. 13 last year, as they landed a four-star small forward from Brewster Academy, Dwayne Aristode. After that, they signed Bryce James on Jan. 1.

They signed their first five-star recruit after bringing in Perry High School power forward Koa Peat on Mar. 27, followed by five-star shooting guard Brayden Burries on Apr. 9.

The Wildcats also brought in Evan Nelson from the Harvard Crimson through the transfer portal on Apr. 10.

