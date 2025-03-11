Kobe Bryant's nephew and dual sport HS athlete Jett Washington shares a birthday message for his father

Jett Washington, a rising high school star excelling in both football and basketball, recently took to Instagram to honor his father, Jerrod Washington, on his birthday. Sharing a heartfelt post on his story, Washington included a photo of himself and his father during a visit to the University of Arizona, captioning it:

“Happy bday pops!! ❤️❤️ @jerrod.wash.”

image via IG@_.jett_

Nephew of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, Washington continues to build his own athletic legacy. Jerrod Washington, who starred in college football before being selected by the New England Patriots in the 1994 NFL draft, has played a crucial role in Jett’s development.

Washington's recruitment is heating up. Notre Dame and Oregon are his top choices, with UCLA and Texas A&M also in the mix. He’s in frequent contact with Alabama and Ohio State, while USC, his dream school, remains a program he hopes to hear from.

“Jett likes Notre Dame and Oregon because of their history, especially Notre Dame,” Washington’s father, Jerrod, said. “Notre Dame had (NFL All-Pro safety) Kyle Hamilton a couple years ago. They know how to work a 6-4 safety.”

At 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, Washington is ranked No. 69 nationally in the 2026 class by the 247Sports Composite. Some scouts see him transitioning from safety to wide receiver as he continues to grow.

“He’s a fascinating athlete,” said John Garcia Jr, national recruiting analyst for Rivals. “At that body type, you can see him going in so many different directions, especially since he’s not only young, but young to the sport.

"He looked really good at safety. He played some receiver later in the tournament and it looked pretty natural. The jury is still out on what he’ll be at the next level. He could be an outside linebacker, tight end, receiver or even one of these hybrids."

Jett Washington, Kobe Bryant’s nephew, emerges as a top dual-sport prospect

Jett Washington, who is the nephew of the late Kobe Bryant, acknowledges the weight of his family’s legacy but remains focused on forging his own path.

“He always made me feel special when I was with him,” Washington said about his legendary uncle. “Sometimes I feel a little bit of pressure, but my parents remind me to just have fun and not overthink things. My uncle laid the foundation, and I’m just grateful.”

Washington, a key player in Bishop Gorman’s state championship run, recorded 38 tackles and a team-high five interceptions as a junior. At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, he possesses rare versatility, with college programs viewing him as a potential safety, receiver, linebacker or even edge rusher.

With over 21 scholarship offers, Washington has narrowed his choices to 11 schools. These include Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UNLV and USC.

