Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington receives 32nd college offer from a Big 12 team; soon followed by a 33rd college offer

Jett Washington, a four-star safety from Bishop Gorman High School, received his 32nd and 33rd offers on Friday. The 6-foot-5 athlete received an offer from Arizona State University and shared the news on X. However, he followed that up by sharing an Instagram story about getting an offer from Virginia.

Washington is now sitting on 33 offers from some of the best programs in the country. The nephew of the late great Kobe Bryant has received interest from programs such as Alabama, UCLA, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Washington, Michigan, USC, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Arizona State University!!," Washington wrote as caption on his post.

The four-star safety just wrote #33 on his Instagram story after receiving an offer from the Virginia Cavaliers. According to On3, the Oregon Ducks have the best odds of landing him. The recruiting website has given the program a 29.4% chance of acquiring the four-star prospect, followed by Alabama with 25.8%.

Jett Washington is ranked No. 38 in the country and is the fourth-best safety in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the best-ranked overall prospect in the state of Nevada.

Jett Washington talks about the Oregon Ducks

The four-star safety from the Class of 2026, Jett Washington, shortlisted his top 11 schools in February. Oregon, Alabama, UNLV, Texas A&M, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, USC, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State made the list.

Among these programs, the Oregon Ducks are reportedly the favorites to land Washington. The safety spoke about the Dan Lanning-led school after the Ducks defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes last year.

"The atmosphere surprised me. I didn't think it was going to get that loud in there so it was a great environment to be in a see a game," Jett Washington said, as per On3. " My time with the coaches was good. I got to talk to coach Hampton, Wadood and Lanning. My main contact is Hampton though. Their message was to come be a part of something special."

The Oregon Ducks' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 19 in the country, according to 247Sports. The program has landed seven commitments so far, including four-star athletes Kendre Harrison, Tradarian Ball and Tristan Phillips. Acquiring Washington will give a significant boost to the class.

