Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington shares warm birthday wishes for mom Sharia Bryant Washington

NBA legend Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate his mother, Sharia Bryant Washington, on her birthday. He posted a heartfelt message alongside a childhood photo of Sharia lovingly holding him, captioning it:

"Happy birthday mom!! ❤️❤️ @shariawash."

Beyond his family ties, Jett Washington is making a name for himself as a top football recruit in the 2026 class. The four-star safety has narrowed his college choices to 11 schools, including USC, Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Penn State and UNLV.

He is currently ranked No. 24 nationally, the No. 1 safety, and the top prospect from Nevada, according to On3’s Industry Rankings. USC, which extended an offer to Washington on Dec. 18, is actively pursuing him under defensive backs coach Doug Belk.

Despite not yet visiting the Trojans, Washington has expressed admiration for their performance, particularly in their 2024 season-opening win over LSU.

"I think what I liked seeing is how they stayed calm the whole game, and their defense is looking way better than last year," Washington told On3.

Analysts, including 247Sports’ Greg Biggins, recognize Washington as an elite and versatile talent.

"He played primarily safety as a sophomore and can play in the box, loves to hit, and he has a nice physical edge in his game," Biggins noted.

Jett Washington’s recruitment intensifies as top schools pursue the four-star safety

Jett Washington is gaining significant attention in his recruitment. Notre Dame and Oregon have emerged as his top choices, with UCLA and Texas A&M closely trailing.

Meanwhile, Alabama and Ohio State maintain frequent contact, while Washington continues to hold USC—his dream school—in high regard.

Jett Washington’s father, Jerrod, emphasized why Notre Dame stands out.

“Jett likes Notre Dame and Oregon because of their history, especially Notre Dame,” he said. “Notre Dame had (NFL All-Pro safety) Kyle Hamilton a couple years ago. They know how to work a 6-4 safety.”

Currently listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Washington holds the No. 26 overall ranking in the 2026 class, per the 247Sports Composite. Some scouts project a potential move from safety to wide receiver due to his size and athleticism.

“He’s a fascinating athlete,” said Rivals’ national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. “At that body type, you can see him going in so many different directions, especially since he’s not only young, but young to the sport.”

Despite his famous lineage, Washington is determined to create his own identity.

“He always made me feel special when I was with him. Sometimes I feel a little bit of pressure, but my parents remind me to just have fun and not overthink things. My uncle laid the foundation, and I’m just grateful.”

Although USC regards him as a potential safety, the flair of his play only in that position also allows him to adapt to other roles, which may include linebacker or edge rusher.

