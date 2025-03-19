Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 19, 2025

The Washington Wizards will cap off a season-high seven-game road trip with a rematch against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Before leaving DC, the Wizards drew first blood with a 125-122 win on Mar. 5. Alex Sarr and Co. could sweep the season series with a win in Salt Lake City.

Meanwhile, the slumping Jazz look to snap a 10-game losing slump when they host the team with the worst record in the NBA. John Collins, Walker Kessler, Taylor Hendricks, KJ Martin, Svi Mykhailiuk and Jaden Springer are on the inactive list heading into the game. Jazz coach Will Hardy will lean more on Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and Isaiah Collier to carry the team.

Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Delta Center in Salt Lake City will host the rematch between the Wizards and the Jazz. Basketball fans can stream the action live via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wizards (+150) vs. Jazz (-180)

Odds: Wizards (+4.5) vs. Jazz (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Wizards (o235.0 -110) vs. Jazz (u235.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz preview

The Washington Wizards prevailed over the Utah Jazz two weeks ago in a high-scoring affair. Washington came out on top by winning the assists battle (32-21) and by attacking the Jazz's defense in transition. The Wizards’ 28-14 advantage in fastbreak points was another key reason they held off the Jazz.

The Wizards would want to replicate that strategy, but Marcus Smart, Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon are out. Jordan Poole is doubtful, while Kyshawn George, who played well against Utah, is questionable.

How Wizards coach Brian Keefe adjusts his schemes could determine how they will perform in Utah.

Meanwhile, the hobbled Jazz trailed by 16 points but nearly pulled off a late victory. Utah almost rallied for a win by dominating the glass, particularly the offensive boards. The Jazz scored 12 more points than the Wizards by securing extra possessions.

However, Walker Kessler and John Collins are out, so the Jazz big men must step up to fill that void. Turnovers also caused the Utah offense to stutter, an issue Will Hardy’s team should be aware of in the rematch.

Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups

Wizards

PG: Bub Carrington | SG: Kyshawn George | SF: AJ Johnson | PF: Justin Champagnie | C: Alex Sarr

Jazz

PG: Isaiah Collier | SG: Collin Sexton | SG: Jordan Clarkson | PF: Lauri Markkanen | C: Micah Potter

Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Kyshawn George led the Wizards in their win against the Jazz with 23 points. Without key veterans, he might have another strong game in the rematch. George is averaging 12.2 points per game but he should top his 13.5 (O/U) points prop if he plays.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 15.5 PPG this month and is making only 39.9% of his field goals. The Washington Wizards are also hobbled but could keep the Finn under his 16.5 (O/U) points prop.

Washington Wizards vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Wizards have the worst record in the NBA but have been playing better than the Utah Jazz in March. Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Justin Champagnie have stepped up amid injuries. Even if Jordan Poole sits out, they could sweep the season series against their hosts.

