"Don't wanna hear about anyone other than JuJu Watkins": Stephen A. Smith claims USC star deserves Caitlin Clark-like attention ahead of March Madness

Stephen A. Smith has his eye on one particular women's basketball player ahead of the NCAA Tournament. On ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday, Smith discussed who he'll be watching this March.

"I don't wanna hear about anyone other than JuJu Watkins," Smith said.

Smith went on to express that Watkins deserves the same attention as another women's basketball star.

"We talked about Caitlin Clark and raved all day every day about this girl last year, and she deserved it," Smith said. "But what does JuJu Watkins deserve? She's a show. This girl is spectacular. She is flat-out ball. I don't wanna hear anything about anybody else."

Smith discussed other things he's interested in seeing in March Madness, including another dominant postseason for Dawn Staley and her South Carolina squad, but he eventually circled back to Watkins.

"Look at her, look at her game," Smith said of Watkins. "We talked about Caitlin Clark shooting and passing ability; what can't JuJu Watkins do? She's a show. She's a show-stopper. She's spectacular."

Smith's praise of Watkins is well deserved. The USC guard averages an NCAA second-best 24.6 points per game and adds 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The versatile player is also clutch on defense for the Trojans, with 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

After being named the Freshman of the Year last year and leading USC to an Elite Eight appearance, Watkins has continued to grow this season. She is shooting better from the field and beyond the arc as a sophomore and was named The Athletic's National Player of the Year.

What lies ahead for JuJu Watkins' USC squad?

USC, which is ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll, received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, the team was the last No. 1 seed, and USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb wasn't satisfied.

“I never thought I’d be a 1 seed and feel disrespected,” Gottlieb said. “Sometimes, I don’t understand the people who make decisions in women’s college basketball and why they do what they do.”

Gottlieb's frustration is reasonable. Rival UCLA received the top overall seed despite losing to USC twice in three matchups this season. South Carolina and Texas are the other two top seeds.

According to NET rankings, USC is the sixth-best team in the country behind UConn, South Carolina, Texas, UCLA and Notre Dame, so maybe its No. 1 seed is generous. Regardless, the Trojans enter March Madness as a No. 1 seed.

Watkins' squad will begin NCAA Tournament play on Saturday with a matchup against No. 16 UNCG. As the Trojans take the court, Smith will be watching Watkins in hopes of a characteristically dominant performance.

