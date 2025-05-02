Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington shares a warm message for late cousin Gigi Bryant who would have turned 19

While he plays a different sport, five-star Class of 2026 safety Jett Washington holds his late uncle, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and his late cousin, Gigi Bryant, Kobe's daughter, in high regard. On Thursday, which would have been Gigi Bryant's 19th birthday, Washington honored the memory of his late cousin with a heartfelt birthday post on his Instagram story.

"happy heavenly birthday gigi! miss you!!" Jett Washington wrote on his Instagram story.

Five-star Jett Washington commemorates late cousin Gigi Bryant's birthday. (source: IG/ _.jett_)

Jett Washington is a first cousin of Gigi Bryant, as his mom, Sharia B. Washington, is the elder sister of Kobe Bryant. In a June 2024 interview with The New York Times, the Bishop Gorman star admitted that he "sometimes" feels some pressure just by being related to the late, great basketball legend.

“He always made me feel special when I was with him,” he told The New York Times. “Sometimes I feel a little bit of pressure (being his nephew), but my parents make sure I don’t feel it too much. They tell me to just go out there and have fun, don’t try to overthink and just play."

"My uncle was a great player. At the same time, I know he wanted me to make my own name. He laid the foundation for me. I’m just grateful,” he added.

On Nov. 27, 2024, Washington helped Bishop Gorman to another state championship in Nevada. This was a dominant finals victory too, with Bishop Gorman dismantling Arbor View with a dominating 69-7 win.

Jett Washington schedules official visits to Alabama and Oregon

As a five-star safety for one of the most dominant high school football teams in the country, Jett Washington has a lot of suitors who want his commitment. Two of these suitors are the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oregon Ducks, and he has now scheduled his official visits to these two schools.

His first stop is in Alabama on May 30, before his scheduled official visit to Oregon happens on June 13. These two will be the first official visits in his schedule, which means that he has shown much interest in these two schools, which are now considered to be in front of the pack in his recruitment.

He has cut down his list to just eleven schools, and these also include Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UNLV and USC. He previously had 30 scholarship offers.

