Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington set to visit Kalen Deboer's Alabama on A-Day

Jett Washington - a 6-foot-5, 200-pound safety from Las Vegas's Bishop Gorman High School - is headed to Tuscaloosa for an official visit to Alabama during Saturday's A-Day festivities. Washington - the No. 2 safety in the 2026 class per 247Sports - is the nephew of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant and had previously announced his decision to travel to Tuscaloosa on Mar. 28.

The Crimson Tide had made an offer to Washington in July 2024 (per 247Sports) and have since remained heavily involved in the fight for his recruitment. He also visited Alabama unofficially last season on Sept. 28, 2024, for the high-stakes matchup against Georgia. Following that trip, Washington praised the Crimson Tide’s defensive unit.

“Their defense is elite and have great defensive backs,” Washington told Touchdown Alabama. “They fly around and make plays.”

Jett Washington is a top prospect known for his physicality as a defender. He has exceptional closing speed, strong anticipation and excels at coverage. His size enables him to effectively match tight ends and win 50-50 battles.

Holding 30 offers nationally, the No. 2-ranked safety from the 2026 class has narrowed his list to 11 programs: Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and UNLV. Per On3, Oregon and Alabama currently lead the pack.

“Oregon and Alabama for sure are up there,” Washington told On3’s Chad Simmons. “Then schools like Ohio State, Michigan, and USC are right there too.”

He has already taken key visits, including stops in Eugene for Oregon’s win over Ohio State and in Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s showdown with Georgia.

This A-Day visit gives Jett Washington a closer look at Kalen DeBoer’s program. It could significantly impact his recruitment as he evaluates his top choices heading into a pivotal year.

Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama finds Its identity after tumultuous first year

More than a year after stepping into Nick Saban’s legendary shoes, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is beginning to see his imprint take shape. As spring practice concludes, players recognize a shift—not in DeBoer himself, but in the program's cohesion and resolve.

"Coach DeBoer had his battles last year, replacing a legend like Coach [Nick] Saban in the middle of the transfer portal, and it was hard to implement everything the way he wanted," said veteran Deontae Lawson.

In DeBoer’s debut season, Alabama posted a 9-4 record and missed the college football playoff. The most jarring moment came late in the season when a playoff spot was still within reach. Alabama fell 24-3 to a struggling 5-5 Oklahoma team, a loss that shattered postseason hopes.

"That's not the standard here, and we all know it," Lawson added. "But Coach DeBoer owned it. He never shifted blame, and now everyone’s all in. We're united."

Reflecting on his progression, DeBoer noted,

"You build stronger relationships in year two. There’s a shared understanding now between players and staff."

The Crimson Tide endured uncharacteristic struggles, including a shocking loss to Vanderbilt — their first in four decades — and defeats to Tennessee and Michigan. Despite those setbacks, Alabama managed victories over powerhouses Georgia and LSU.

