  • “Kobe would be proud”: Hoops fans react as Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Academy hooper Amalia Holguin impresses in California Division I final

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Mar 17, 2025 18:30 GMT
Carondelet Cougars defeated Sage Hill Lightning 51-48 to win a girls CIF State Division I championship basketball game. - Source: Getty
Guard Amalia Holguin, the last student from Kobe Bryant's Mamba Academy, led Sage Hill to the California Division I State final on Friday. She had an impressive showing against Carondelet, but her efforts were not enough to get the state title.

Holguin finished with 21 points and three assists, but Carondelet won 51-48 on sophomore Celeste Alvarez's game-winner.

However, the Mamba Academy alum still impressed fans who came to the comments section.

"Kobe would be proud… congrats to her and her team!" one fan wrote.
"21+3=24. Coincidence? I think not. 🏀❤️‍🔥 Love this for her & LLKBGB #224! 🥲," said another commenter.
"What a game! It was like a World Cup soccer game at the Benitez house 20 deep!! 🙌🏻 Basketball fans were given one heck of a game. 🏀" added another.
Amalia Holguin's performance for Sage Hill during the CIF Division I state final also has famous basketball players like Russell Westbrook and Matt Barnes commenting about her game.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," Westbrook, a Denver Nuggets star, said.
"❤️," former Kobe Bryant teammate Barnes commented.

Finally, The Hoops Pill, which posted Amanda Holguin's highlights, commented as a tribute to the late Black Mamba and his Mambacita.

"Long Live Kobe Bryant & Long Live Gigi Bryant 🕊️," The Hoops Pill posted.
Fans react to Amalia Holguin&#039;s impressive state finals game (Source:Instagram/ thehoopspill)
Fans react to Amalia Holguin's impressive state finals game (Source:Instagram/ thehoopspill)

Holguin averaged 14.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game this season.

She spent a lot of time playing with Gigi Bryant, daughter of Kobe before she and her dad died in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

Amalia Holguin already has several college offers

Amalia Holguin has brought Kobe Bryant's teachings to her game, and many coaches have noticed. While she remains unstarred by recruiting websites, she has several offers on the table, including Louisville, UNLV, Fresno State, Sacrament State and Seattle.

A junior, Holguin's decision is not expected anytime soon. However, she has spoken highly of Louisville.

The Mamba Academy alum is expected to hit the Nike EYBL Circuit for Team Why Not for the final time during the summer.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
