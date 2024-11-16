Kiyan Anthony made his commitment to his father's alma mater, Syracuse, on Friday. While the son of 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony said that he would make his decision in the first week of November, Anthony took his time.

Kiyan appeared in a video posted on Instagram by "7PM in Brooklyn" with his father and talked about his visit to the USC Trojans.

"I went to USC visit like last month, I almost committed like on the spot," Kyan said. "I almost told the coach I was coming. USC felt like a movie. There's girls, basketball..The dorms was like apartments. It's like lavish."

His comments about the program, the girls and basketball garnered some hilarious comments from hoops fans:

LaLa Anthony's reaction to Kiyan Anthony almost committing to "USC on the spot" has hoops fans laughing: "Mom was not feeling that 'girls '"

These fans talked about LaLa Anthony's reaction:

"Mom was not feeling that 'girls 😂😂,'" a fan said.

"Man almost committed like Jesus shuttlesworth 😂😂," another fan said.

“I Almost Committed, Like On The Spot”😂😂," one fan commented.

Some questioned Kiyan's decision of choosing Syracuse over USC, while others expressed concern for him:

Cold ass Syracuse over sunny Cali 🤔," a fan wrote.

"Gotta keep your head in the game," one fan wrote.

"Son you were raised rich. Don't let dorms and bs mesmerizing you," another fan said.

Kiyan Anthony talks about choosing Syracuse

After Kiyan chose his father's alma mater, he denied that he is following his footsteps. During an interview with 247Sports, he said that his recruitment had nothing to do with his father's legacy.

"They really showed me they were recruiting me for who I was and that it had nothing to do with my Dad," Kiyan said on Saturday. "I could see the vision with Sadiq (White) going over there and being one of the most athletic people in the class, an overseas guard coming, and the potential of seniors like JJ Starling and Chris Bell coming back."

The Orange finished last season with a 20-12 overall record (11-9 ACC). However, they were not invited to the NCAA tournament.

With commitments from Sadiq White Jr., Luke Fennell, Aaron Womack and Kiyan Anthony, how will they perform next season?

