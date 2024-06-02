Lane Kiffin in attendance to support 2028 QB Knox Kiffin as he shows off electrifying football skills

Lane Kiffin was in attendance to support his son, Knox Kiffin, at the SMU Dallas Showcase on Friday. The summer for some high schoolers, (at least in the southern half of the United States) has barely begun. At the same time, their northern counterparts are still wrapping up their prerequisites for final exams, proms, and graduations.

It's also time for future high schoolers to start planning to make their mark, including family trips and summer camps. One such rising freshman is Knox Kiffin, the son of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. The summer 7v7 season and showcases are off and running to an early start which means kids of all age groups will be out showing their talents to coaches and scouts from around the country.

The Kiffins were on hand for the SMU Dallas Showcase, where Knox let everyone know that he was someone to pay attention to. He dropped an absolute dime in the bread basket while his father, Lane, watched among the throngs of parents and coaches.

It's not known where Knox will be attending High School as of yet as he just completed the eighth grade, but he's definitely on his way as an early leader for the class of 2028 as a Kiffin projected quarterback.

Positive reactions and offers on the table for Knox Kiffin

Fans were impressed with Knox Kiffin, and one follower said "Awesome Job Knox," while others were wondering which schools would have a shot at landing him. Schools that are coming up in the early conversation are the schools where the elder Kiffin has made coaching stops, USC, Alabama and Tennessee, to name a few.

With Kiffin being a rising freshman, he has already gained official offers from Mississippi College, and Arkansas State, but there is more to come. The future is bright for the Kiffin, and his dad will be beaming with pride for his son. It will be interesting to watch Kiffin's development, and which school he will choose to go to.