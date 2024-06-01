Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin opens up about receiving an offer from Rhett Lashlee’s SMU

Momentum appears to be gathering for the recruitment of Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin’s son, Knox Kiffin. Knox is a 2028 class quarterback from Palos Verdes High School, California. With a 5-ft-10 height and weighing 170 pounds, he has a high threshold for growth.

Knox’s potential has begun to earn him college offers, as he announced on his official Instagram account that he has received an offer from the SMU Mustangs. This is his second college offer, following one from Mississippi College in April.

In his announcement, Knox revealed that the offer came after an interaction with Mustangs quarterback coach D’Eriq King:

"After a great camp and conversation with coach @deriqking I'm blessed to have earned a offer to SMU #AGTG," Knox wrote in the caption.

King arrived at SMU as the offensive analyst in 2023 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2024 under Rhett Lashlee.

Knox Kiffin’s rich football pedigree

Knox Kiffin comes from a rich football heritage, going back two generations to his grandfather. Monte Kiffin achieved a solid reputation in the NFL as one of the most influential defensive coordinators in the field. Monte now works as a player personnel analyst for the Ole Miss Rebels, alongside his son Lane Kiffin, who is one of the most notable coaches in college football.

Knox Kiffin is following in his father’s footsteps as a quarterback. Lane attended Bloomington Jefferson High School in Minnesota before enrolling at Fresno State University, where he played for three seasons as a backup quarterback. He discovered a passion for coaching, which he followed by giving up his senior season to work as a student assistant.

Knox's father and paternal grandfather are not the only examples he has to follow in his football journey. His maternal grandfather, John Reaves, was a quarterback for several NFL teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.