Lane Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin, shared a video of his grandfather, Monte Kiffin, turning a pass into a touchdown on his Instagram story. The high school quarterback appreciated his grandfather, who played offensive and defensive tackle at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

In the video, one could see the quarterback connecting to Monte Kiffin, who successfully ran to the end zone.

Knox wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"My grandpa was out there balling in the old days."

Image Credit: Knox Kiffin's Instagram Story

The 84-year-old coach is currently serving as a player personnel analyst at Ole Miss with his son, Lane Kiffin. Considered one of the greatest and preeminent defensive coordinators in modern football, his "Tampa 2" defense is widely imitated. His innovative and refreshing concepts are some of the most influential in professional and modern college football.

Lane Kiffin dedicated a special note to his father on his birthday

Lane Kiffin's father was born on Feb. 29, 1940, which was a leap year. This means the iconic coach can only celebrate his birthday every four years. 2024, being a leap year, allowed him to technically celebrate his 21st birthday despite his actual age being 84.

On this special day, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach's son wrote a heartfelt note for him. Lane Kiffin shared on X:

“Happy birthday to the best Dad a son could ever wish for!! You have been so amazing to so many people and left such an impact on them. Also, you never made it about you. Thanks for always putting us first. Thank you and Love You, Your son Lane.”

Expand Tweet

Monte Kiffin's legacy will always live on in the form of his techniques and teachings. He also influenced his son into becoming one of the most sought-after college football coaches in America.

Monte made sure to expose his son to the electrifying world of football and coaching. This made Lane one of the youngest coaches in the NFL's history when he became the Oakland Raiders head coach at 31.

The father-son duo has been working with together at Ole Miss Rebels for three years. With the help of his father's mentorship, Lane led the Rebels to victory in the Peach Bowl.