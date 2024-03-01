Lane Kiffin pens a heartfelt letter for his dad on his special day - “best Dad a son could ever wish for”

Lane Kiffin's father, Monte Kiffin, had the opportunity to again celebrate his birthday this year. The veteran coach was born in a leap year and can only celebrate his birthday on its actual date once every four years. Technically, he is celebrating just his 21st birthday on earth.

On the special day, Lane Kiffin penned a heartfelt message to his father.

“Happy birthday to the best Dad a son could ever wish for!! You have been so amazing to so many people and left such an impact on them. Also, you never made it about you. Thanks for always putting us first. Thank you and Love You, Your son Lane.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Monte Kiffin’s coaching career and legacy

Monte Kiffin started his coaching career at Nebraska as a graduate assistant in 1966 following his professional playing career. He went on to make a name for himself in the football world, serving as defensive coordinator at several destinations in the NFL and college football.

Although he only served as head coach once, Kiffin is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive coordinators in NFL history. He is credited with creating the widely imitated "Tampa 2" defense, which has had a significant impact on both college and professional football.

In the NFL, Monte Kiffin has worked for the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars. His college football stops include Nebraska, Arkansas, North Carolina State (head coach), Tennessee and USC.

The veteran coach has also worked under his son, Lane Kiffin, as a defensive assistant at Florida Atlantic and currently as a player personnel analyst at Ole Miss.

How Lane Kiffin is influenced by his father

Lane Kiffin's coaching career has been largely influenced by his father, who has commanded significant respect across the football world over the years.

Monte helped ensure Lane gained early exposure to coaching at a young age, which played a vital role in his career. Lane became one of the youngest head coaches in NFL history when he was hired by the Oakland Raiders at the age of 31.

Lane Kiffin has also been able to record significant success in his coaching career with the mentorship of his father. He's been with him as an assistant in his last two jobs, reinstating his commitment to seeing him succeed.