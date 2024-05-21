LeBron James' mother Gloria James discloses her 'happy place' is seeing Bryce James play ‘the right way’

Gloria James, the mother of NBA icon LeBron James, has unveiled her profound joy derived from watching her grandson, Bryce James, excel on the basketball court. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she shared her delight at witnessing Bryce play "the right way" alongside his teammates from the Strive For Greatness program.

"I’m in my happy place when I’m in a gym watching my grandson playing the game 'the right way' alongside his Strive For Greatness teammates," Gloria wrote.

The post captured a moment of familial pride as Bryce showcased his talent during a Nike EYBL tour game against the Nightrydas Elite on Saturday, scoring an impressive 21 points and five rebounds. Bryce James has respectable rankings at No. 148 overall and No. 18 in California for the 2025 class. He already has scholarships from Ohio State University and Duquesne University.

Despite the SFG having LeBron coaching and mentoring, Bryce and his team could not secure a win as they lost to the strong Nightrydas, led by Cameron Boozer. The son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer played outstandingly, scoring 21 points like Bryce and showing perfect 3-point shooting skills.

The Nike EYBL season has seen Cameron Boozer dominate, recording 24.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. With 4.1 assists per game, he is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the class of 2025 overall.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Boozer has attracted offers from prestigious college basketball programs such as Kentucky, Florida, Miami and North Carolina. His recent visit to Duke, following his father's illustrious tenure with the Blue Devils, underscores his status as a highly sought-after recruit.

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony reunite to support their sons at Nike EYBL

Former Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony reunited this past weekend to support their sons, Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony, at a Nike EYBL game.

LeBron cheered for his son Bryce and his team Strive For Greatness in Indiana, where they played against Team Melo, led by Carmelo’s son Kiyan. Bryce emerged victorious, 71-65, against Kiyan’s team.

The win left Lebron James excited, and he posted an Instagram story with a caption that read, “Them Ones,” while featuring Kiyan and Bryce in the same picture.

Despite the team's win, Kiyan Anthony outshined Bryce in individual performances. Kiyan scored 18 points, while Bryce managed eight points for SFG. Kiyan Anthony, 17, is one of the top 10 basketball players with the highest points per game in the Nike EYBL. He has put up an average of 20.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game throughout 10 games.