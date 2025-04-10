LeBron James shares 1-word reaction to 5-star McDonald's All-American joining son Bryce James at Arizona

Bryce James and Brayden Burries are set to be teammates in college as the five-star shooting guard announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats. Bryce’s dad and LA Lakers forward LeBron James posted a one-word reaction to the news on his Instagram story on Thursday. LeBron shared the news on his Instagram story along with the one-word reaction:
“DOWN!!!!!”
Burries is the No. 10 overall prospect in 2025 and the second top-15 to commit to Arizona recently following Koa Peat’s commitment. Burries announced his decision on Wednesday on ESPN’s SportsCenter. He told the network:
“Arizona was the best fit for me and my family. Coach [Tommy] Lloyd is a great guy. They have been recruiting me for a while. He allows his players to play both up and down, but they also execute within a structured framework. Everyone is held accountable. Their style of play is smart and aggressive.”
Burries continued:
“I love the fan base. I've been to a few of their games. There is great energy in the McKale Center. It's a basketball school.”
With a recruiting class boasting of Bryce James, Koa Peat and now Brayden Burries, Tommy Lloyd has one of the best classes in this cycle.
LeBron watched as Bryce James and Sierra Canyon won a state title
Bryce James helped Sierra Canyon School to the CIF State Division I title in March. The Trailblazers beat Lincoln High School 58-53 to seal the victory as LeBron cheered on from the sideline. The basketball legend didn't show up to support his son alone. He was there with his wife Savanah and their daughter Zhuri, taking up seats by the courtside.
They watched as Bryce went 0-for-5 from the field in the first half, with just a point to show. He, however, ended the game with three points, five rebounds, and two assists. Gavin Hightowered the Trailblazers in scoring with 15 points followed by Maxi Adams’ 14 points and Bryce Cofield’s 11.
He ended his senior season with an average of eight points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Standing at 6-foot-4, Bryce James is the No. 211 overall basketball prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 58 shooting guard while he's placed at No. 27 in the Golden State. He had offers from USC, Duquesne, Ohio State and Arizona. He declared commitment to the Wildcats in January.