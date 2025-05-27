NBA legend Lebron James' son, Bryce James, reacted to Sierra Canyon teammate Maximo Adams' performance at the Nike EYBL. Representing Vegas Elite on Sunday, Adams delivered 38 points, 17 rebounds and two assists. His dominant performance led Vegas Elite to an 85-80 win over Team Takeover, ending their nine-game undefeated streak across the last three EYBL sessions.

On Monday, Slam HS gave Maximo Adams some well-deserved spotlight, sharing a post that highlighted his big performance. The post also included a video reel of him in action during the game.

In reaction, Bryce dropped a one-word comment that read:

"Pro"

Some other fellow hoopers like Marcus Adams Jr., Elijah Baba and Daniel Rouzan also commented on the post.

"Get that ranking back boy," Adams Jr., said.

"He done with signs on em!," said Baba.

"MAXIMO!!!!," Rouzan said.

LeBron James' son, Bryce James, drops 1-word reaction as Maximo Adams ends Team Takeover's undefeated EYBL run. (Images via Instagram @slam_hs)

Maximo Adams was in red-hot form during the Nike EYBL Session III, held from Friday to Monday in Kansas. He featured in all four of Vegas Elite's games and played a key role in helping the team go a perfect 4-0.

The first game of the session ended in a 72-58 victory over Houston Hoops, with Adams delivering 19 points and nine rebounds. In the second game, he scored 11 points, 11 rebounds and one assist.

After ending Team Takeover's unbeaten run on Sunday, they then closed out the session with a 74-64 victory over Team Final. He delivered 16 points, 15 rebounds, and one assist in the game.

Maximo Adams has concluded his junior year at Sierra Canyon. Bryce James, on the other hand, concluded his high school basketball career and is set to join the Arizona Wildcats next season.

Bryce will join highly-rated prospects Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode, who are also Arizona-bound.

Bryce James and Maximo Adams won the 2024/2025 state championship with Sierra Canyon

Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers ended the 2024/2025 season on a high note, winning the CIF State Division 1 title. They defeated Lincoln 58-53 in the final, ending the season with a 27-7 record.

Bryce James contributed 3 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Maximo Adams delivered 14 points. Other top performers in the game include Gavin Hightower, who led the Trailblazers with 15 points, and Bryce Cofield, who posted 11 points.

NBA superstar Lebron James, alongside his wife Savannah James and their daughter Zhuri, were in attendance to support Bryce in his final high school game. They all shared an embrace at the end of the game, celebrating the title victory.

