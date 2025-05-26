Bryce James, the son of four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, often supports his friends and teammates The 6-foot-5 shooting guard repots their commitment statuses and highlights on his IG story or comments to show his support.

Ad

This time, the Arizona Wildcats signee reacted to his former Sierra Canyon teammate and Cal State Fullerton commit Bryce Cofield's Instagram carousel. Cofield wore a black jacket and blue jeans as he posed for the pictures.

"Keep it anonymous 🇬🇧," Cofield captioned his post.

Ad

Trending

LeBron James' son, Bryce James, drops 2-word reaction to his Sierra Canyon teammate, Bryce Cofield's IG photo dump (Image: Instagram via @brycecofield_)

"Type ish," Bryce James commented.

Ad

Bryce Cofield also gave the clicking credits to the cheerleading squad members of Sierra Canyon and daughters of the American rap mogul, Diddy, the Combs Twins. Furthermore, Cofield posted some wholesome pictures with Jessie Combs from prom as well.

The Instagram carousel, which was posted last week, also featured Jessie Combs' twin sister, D'Lila Combs, who went to prom with Emmitt Claiborne. Cofield was dressed up in an all black suit with a red bow-tie and roses in his pocket while Jessie Combs wore a sparkling red dress and were clicked in front of a piano.

Ad

Ad

"His and Hers ❤️ Prom ‘25," the post was captioned.

Cofield, who's ranked 201stnationally, 57th in the shooting guard position and 26th in California, received an offer from Southern Utah Thunderbirds but announced his commitment to Fullerton via an Instagram post in March.

He averaged 13.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his senior year at the Trailblazers. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year Award and won the state championship with Sierra Canyon.

Ad

Bryce James joined by Bryce Cofield, Gavin Hightower and more in Sierra Canyon's Signing Day Post

On May 3, the Instagram page of Sierra Canyon Athletics shared an Instagram carousel, featuring all the players who completed their senior years at the school.

"SIGNING DAY‼️✍️ Congratulations to these dynamic Trailblazers from the Class of ‘25 as they take the next big step in their athletic careers. 🎓," the post's caption read.

Ad

Ad

Along with Bryce James and Cofield, Gavin Hightower, who's headed to Iona Gaels, Leia Edwards, who will play for Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Jalen Samuel, going to the HPU Sharks, were featured from the basketball team.

Bryce James will be joined by Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More