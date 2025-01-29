LeBron James' son Bryce James’ McDonald's All-American snub raises eyebrows among fans: "Am I tripping?"

Bryce James, son of legendary NBA player LeBron James, couldn't make it to the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game rosters that were revealed on Monday on ESPN's NBA Today. While several big names made the cut, the absence of Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony quickly became a major talking point among fans.

'SportsCenter Next' added fuel to the conversation with an Instagram post on Tuesday, asking fans which players shouldn’t have been left off the roster. The bold caption read:

“Who Shouldn't Have Been Left Off of the McDonald's Roster?”

The comment section instantly lit up. Many were baffled by Bryce’s exclusion. One fan who seemed genuinely puzzled wrote:

“Bronny, but no Bryce, or am I tripping???”

Others questioned:

“Why Bryce James didn’t make it?”

Some brought up a comparison, saying:

“If Bryce was as good as Kiyan, he would have made it on the list.”

A few fans simply reacted with Bryce’s name, as if his omission spoke for itself:

"Bryce James."

And:

"Bryce James fn."

The McDonald's All-American Game is one of the most prestigious showcases for high school basketball players, often serving as a stepping stone to college stardom.

The 48th edition is set to take place on April 1, 2025, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The event features two teams – East and West – each consisting of 12 top prospects.

Some of the biggest names who did make the cut include Cameron and Cayden Boozer from Christopher Columbus High School, Alijah Arenas from Chatsworth High School, AJ Dybantsa from Utah Prep Academy and Meleek Thomas from Overtime Elite. Dybantsa, notably, became the first BYU recruit since Garner Meads in 2000 to be selected for the game.

Why couldn't Bryce James make it to the McDonald's All-American Team?

The 17-year-old didn’t make the cut, and while some fans were surprised, the simple reason is that other players were ranked higher and had stronger resumes.

Bryce has been making strides in his high school career, but he wasn’t as explosive as some of the names that secured a spot on the prestigious roster. The selection committee follows strict criteria when picking players:

“All evaluations and nominations are based on the individual player’s fundamental skill level, basketball IQ, competitive motor, potential for continued growth and development, and athleticism,” the official website of the event says.

While Bryce has shown flashes of brilliance, his overall performance wasn’t enough to have helped him prevail over other top-ranked prospects. One of his standout performances came on Jan. 18, 2025, when he dropped a career-high 16 points in a win over No. 6 Grayson High School, earning MVP honors.

However, his numbers on the summer circuit with Strive For Greatness in the Nike EYBL were modest—6.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 14 games. There’s no doubt Bryce has potential, but at this stage, his game is still developing.

