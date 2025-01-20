"That's what's separating me from a lot of other players": Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer shares what it takes to be an elite point guard

Cayden Boozer, the four-star point guard and son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer, knows what it takes to stand out on the court. In a video shared by coach Josh Morse on his Instagram handle on Saturday, Cayden opened up about what makes him an elite point guard.

He emphasized the importance of trusting his teammates, saying:

“You gotta trust your teammates, so they’re gonna hit their shots. They know what they are doing, and I believe in my teammates. I feel like that’s what’s separating me from a lot of other players.”

Trending

At the 2024 Hoophall Classic, Boozer put on a spectacular performance, leading his team, Columbus, to a 76-53 victory over Notre Dame with a stat line of 25 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. This earned him the MVP of the game.

Currently ranked 20th in his class, Boozer is averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He has become a key figure for both his high school team and for Duke, where he’ll look to make an immediate impact in the future.

Cayden Boozer signs NIL deal with trading card company alongside his twin brother

Cayden Boozer, alongside his brother Cameron, is headed to Duke University for their collegiate career. He signed for the Blue Devils back in October, per 247Sports. However, before the young guard kickstarts his college career, he has hit a milestone off the court as well.

The Florida native signed a multi-year NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards, a renowned name in the trading cards and sports memorabilia business, on Jan. 15. With this deal, Cayden joins the ranks of illustrious sports personalities like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi, who have partnered with Leaf.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cameron and Cayden Boozer,” Leaf President Josh Pankow said to Forbes.

Meanwhile, Cayden was excited as well over the deal and expressed his joy.

“I’m excited to work with Leaf and capture our journey through trading cards,” he said. “This partnership is a major milestone for me, and I’m grateful to share this experience with my brother by my side.”

Cayden Boozer will be in action in a home non-conference game against the Montverde Academy Eagles on Jan. 24. Fans will hope for the same flair as he had in the Hoophall Classic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback