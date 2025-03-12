Bryce James, the Arizona Wildcats commit and the son of the four-time NBA Champ LeBron James, took to his Instagram to display a well-deserved 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships Regional Final trophy.

Ad

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard and Sierra Canyon secured a 74-68 win against Redondo Union on Tuesday. Bryce shared this accomplishment on his Instagram story with a three-word reaction.

"Thank you god," the young James captioned his story with a folded hands emoji.

LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 3-word reaction as he caps off a major high school accomplishment (Image: IG/ Bryce James)

His story was reshared by his father, LeBron James with a one-word reaction:

Ad

Trending

LeBron James shares his son's achievement on his IG story (Image: IG/ LeBron James)

"AYYYYEEEEEEE," the Lakers star captioned his story with hands emoji.

Ad

James also reshared his teammate, Bryce Cofield's post on his IG story:

James shares his teammate's IG post (Image: IG/ Bryce James)

Check out the post by Cofield:

Ad

Ad

"SACRAMENTOFORNICATION 🔜," Cofield captioned the post.

Sierra Canyon's path to the trophy was not an easy one. They secured a 73-48 win in Round 1 against Centennial on Mar. 4 and a 78-45 win in Round 2 against Santa Barbara on Mar. 6 to reach the Regional Semifinals.

The tight game saw the Trailblazers walk home with a 68-64 win against JSerra Catholic on Saturday. They reached the Regional Final and defeated Redondo Union and will now face Lincoln in the Championship Game on Friday at the Golden 1 Center.

Ad

This season, the Trailblazers have a 26-7 overall and a 6-1 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they sit below Harvard-Westlake at the second spot.

Bryce James talks about choosing Arizona

Bryce James, ranked 211th nationally, 58th in the shooting guard position and 27th in California (according to On3's Industry Rankings), received offers from Ohio State, Arizona and Duquesne.

He also took unofficial visits to the Buckeyes on Oct. 7, and his brother, Bronny James' alma mater, USC on Oct. 19, 2023. His unofficial visit to the Wildcats was on Nov. 22, last year.

Ad

While there is no official statement from the guard, he posted the news about his commitment on Instagram.

Ad

"100% committed," James captioned his post.

The Sierra Canyon player will be joined by the four-star small forward from Brewster Academy, Dwayne Aristode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback