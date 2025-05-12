NBA legend LeBron James’ son, Bryce James, made sure to celebrate his mom, Savannah James, on Mother’s Day. On Sunday, the 6-foot-4 Arizona signee shared a picture of the two on his Instagram story, alongside a heartfelt caption:

“Happy mother’s day to my day 1 ♥️ Love you.” He wrote.

Bryce shared a photo taken during his visit to the Arizona Wildcats, where he and his mom, Savannah, were both rocking Wildcats gear. In the picture, the two struck a fun pose, standing back-to-back in matching outfits.

LeBron James’ son, Bryce James, shares a cool snap with mom Savannah James for Mother’s Day. (Image via Instagram @_justbryce)

Bryce James recently concluded his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School, and he did it on a high note, helping lead the Trailblazers to a state championship with a 27-7 record.

Bryce is now set to join the Arizona Wildcats in the Big 12 conference next season. He will be joined by five-star prospects Koa Peat and Brayden Burries as well as four-star forward Dwyane Aristode.

LeBron James and wife Savannah watch Bryce James' Sierra Canyon win state championship

NBA legend LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, were in attendance to witness Bryce James lift the state championship title in March. They came with their daughter Zhuri James.

The championship game was between Sierra Canyon and Lincoln. The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, after trailing 27-23 at halftime, ended up winning the game by 58-53.

Bryce ended the game with three points, five rebounds, and two assists. Other top performers in the game include Gavin Hightower, who led the Trailblazers with 15 points, Maxi Adams, who contributed 14 points, and Bryce Cofield with 11 points.

Of course, after lifting the trophy with the team, Bryce went into the crowd to celebrate with his family, Lebron, Savannah, and Zhuri.

Overall, Bryce James ended the season with an average of eight points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He is now transitioning to college basketball, where he will be teaming up with the Wildcats.

