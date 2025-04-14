Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, often uses his platform to promote other rising basketball stars, particularly ones from Southern California. This time, he reacted to four-star Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) guard Lino Mark, who was in Manila, Philippines, to compete in the 2025 Smart-NBTC National Finals.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Bryce James reacted to his CIF Open Division rival with an emoji:

"🤞🏾," wrote Bryce James in the comments section.

Bryce James reacts to Lino Mark's Most Outstanding Player performance in the Philippines (Source: IG/ l1nomark)

Mark helped lead the Filipino-American select squad, Fil-Am Nation, to the championship over local high school teams, beating Phenom BlueFire-Pasay in the final, 64-59.

Ad

The Rutgers signee was awarded the Division 1 Ato Badolato Most Outstanding Player honor after he finished the game with 32 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. Phenom BlueFire put up a valiant effort, with Philippine National Youth Team standout Kieffer Alas logging 20 points, two rebounds, and two assists.

The team is made up of US-based high school players of Filipino descent. They were coached by former Lakers legend Byron Scott, who also used to coach Kobe Bryant when he was the Lakers' head coach.

Ad

Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) traded wins over the 2024-2025 season, with Bryce's Sierra Canyon squad beating the Knights, 63-54, back in February. Meanwhile, Mark's Notre Dame Knights squad got their revenge just a few days later with an 83-72 win.

Lino Mark committed to Rutgers back in October, before signing with the Scarlet Knights in November. Meanwhile, Bryce shocked many when he chose to commit to Arizona on New Year's Day. He will be heading to Tucson with five-star power forward Koa Peat.

Ad

Bryce James' LeBron 22 colorway sneakers have already been released

Despite only being a three-star prospect in high school, many experts believe that Bryce James has plenty of potential. This, along with being LeBron James' son, resulted in him getting his own signature shoes from Nike, which are a special colorway of the LeBron 22 called "Bryce's World."

These new shoes hit the shelves earlier in April and are now available in online stores and Nike retailers for $190 for men's sizes, and $150 for children's sizes.

These new kicks feature sketch-style graphics with a variety of colors, including blustery, diffused blue, ghost green, and fireberry. Much like other LeBron 22s. The "Bryce's World" pair also features Zoom Air cushioning and a durable rubber outsole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More