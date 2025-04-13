Bryce James thanks Aja Wilson for her signature kicks in collab with $80.28 Billion worth sneaker giants

LeBron James's youngest son, three-star Arizona commit, Bryce James, often gets sponsorships and collaborations with other basketball stars. This time, the CIF Division I state champion received some new Nike kicks from WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson.

The two-time NBA Champion, who is signed with the $80.28 billion worth brand, sent her new signature shoes, the A'One, to Bryce as a gift. The 17-year-old posted a photo of the shoe on his Instagram stories and thanked auntie A'ja for the beautiful gift.

Bryce James thanks Aja Wilson for new pair of Nike A'Ones (Source: Instagram/ _justbryce)

"Thank you @aja22wilson," Bryce wrote in the caption.

Bryce's shoes feature the original pink colorway version known as "Pink A'ura."

The Nike A'One is said to be designed for "both performance and style". It is made for basketball players as it has a traction pattern that "enhances agility for seamless drives to the basket."

A'ja Wilson herself has spoken about the shoe's design:

“The design process with Nike was really gratifying, and I didn’t realize how much goes into designing a shoe,” said the WNBA star.

“My biggest asks were that the shoe was light and comfortable for all the hours I spend on the court, and that it also looks really good. It’s versatile, and I hope people will wear it when they’re hooping but also just when they’re walking around every day. It’s so exciting to be sharing my signature, a piece of me, with the world," Wilson added.

The original pink version is slated for release on May 8, 2025, with a retail price of $110. They will be available online and in Nike retailers.

Bryce James receives some advice from big brother Bronny

While Bryce is getting himself ready to transition to college ball, his elder brother, Bronny James, is proving many doubters wrong as he continues to play for the LA Lakers alongside his father, LeBron. After last month's defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks, Bronny revealed that he has some advice for his younger brother.

“Yeah, I’d say, when we were younger, the main thing I’d like to push to him is just having fun,” said Bronny.

“Just playing your game. Being confident in yourself. Yeah, I think as I became a senior, he’s a senior now, so just have that mindset of working. Because there’s a lot of kids out there that want to be in my spot or his spot. And you can’t take that for granted. So, yeah, just keep working." he added.

Bryce James will begin his collegiate career with the Arizona Wildcats alongside five-star power forward Koa Peat.

