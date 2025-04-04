LeBron James' son Bryce James drops 1-word reaction to USC commit Elzie Harrington's hype video on IG

Three-star Arizona commit Bryce James often shows some love to his fellow high school hoopers around Southern California, especially on social media. The youngest son of NBA superstar LeBron James often reacts to his peers' social media posts, and on Wednesday, he did so for four-star USC commit Elzie Harrington.

Harrington, despite not winning a championship for St. John Bosco this year, had a stellar senior season with the Braves. The shooting guard posted a highlight video of his senior campaign as he prepares to say goodbye to his high school and join the USC Trojans.

This was when Bryce James commented on the video and complimented the St. John Bosco star:

"killa," wrote Bryce James in the comments section.

Bryce James reacts to Elzie Harrington video (Source: Instagram/ _justbryce)

It was Harrington and St. John Bosco that defeated Bryce's team, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, during the CIF Southern Section Boys Open Division Championships last Feb. 18, effectively eliminating them from contention to win the title. However, the Braves ultimately lost to eventual Open Division champion Roosevelt, led by five-star uncommitted point guard Brayden Burries.

Harrington and the Braves had another chance at championship glory during the CIF Open Division Boys State Championship but lost to four-star Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia and Harvard Westlake in the first round. Meanwhile, Bryce James and Sierra Canyon shook off their Southern Section elimination to eventually win the CIF Division I state championship.

LeBron James on Bryce convincing his parents to let him go back to Sierra Canyon

Bryce might not have ended his high school career as state champion though, as dad LeBron James revealed on "Mind The Game," on Wednesday. He supposedly confronted his parents and admitted he was not happy with the places where he was being sent.

“Our youngest son did as well. Because of parenting, because of some things that was happening at the school that we didn’t like, we kind of made him transfer in the summertime," said LeBron.

"He wanted to stay and then ultimately he came to us and said he was not happy with the places that we sent him to and he ended up going back and now this is his senior year and basically he spent all four years at the same high school too," he added.

Bryce originally went to Sierra Canyon but was made to transfer several times, going to other schools like Campbell and Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks). He eventually made his way back to Sierra Canyon.

