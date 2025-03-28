LeBron James' son Bryce James hypes future Arizona Wildcats teammate with 2-word reaction

LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, will be getting a five-star teammate in college as No. 7-ranked prospect Koa Peat has announced that he is committing to Arizona. Bryce and Koa are the two most high-profile recruits the Wildcats have from the Class of 2025 so far, with Arizona also eyeing a second five-star prospect in Brayden Burries.

While Bryce James plays for Sierra Canyon, which won a Division I state championship in one of the most competitive states in the US, California, he really does not have any five-star teammates over there. Bryce himself is only a three-star shooting guard, per On3 ratings.

But he can surely look to progress a long way with such star power by his side. Bryce was understandably delighted with the news of Koa Peat heading to Tucson.

The 17-year-old shared Koa Peat's post on his Instagram stories that admitted that he is "100% committed" to Arizona.

Bryce James reacts to five-star Koa Peat committing to Arizona Wildcats (Source: Instagram/ _justbryce)

"Yeaaaaa KP," Bryce wrote in his caption.

Arizona was the heavy favorite to land Peat, with Arizona State being considered a distant second. The five-star power forward made his announcement on Thursday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show.

There, he thanked his family, friends, and the school staff at Perry High School, and also praised head coach Tommy Lloyd, who was also instrumental in bringing Bryce to Tucson.

Lloyd had been aggressive in recruiting Peat, with the Wildcats head coach keeping in contact with him even before he came to high school. In Peat, Arizona is getting a proven double-double machine who can score and defend.

On the other hand, in Bryce James, they are getting a three-point specialist who has the right athletic gifts bestowed upon him by way of genetics.

Arizona has put together an impressive crop for 2025 so far with Koa Peat, Bryce James, and Dwayne Aristode

It is not just Bryce and Peat that Arizona has recruited from the Class of 2025, but also No. 24-ranked Dwayne Aristode, a four-star small forward who will be backing Peat up in the frontcourt. He plays for one of the best teams in the country, Brewster Academy.

The trio of high-level recruits could get a fourth member in Brayden Burries, with Arizona also considered to be a heavy favorite to recruit the five-star point guard. Should Arizona be able to recruit him, the Wildcats will be getting a formidable backcourt as well.

Burries will be complimenting James in the backcourt while also lobbing passes to Aristode and Peat.

Arizona has a 30% chance of recruiting Burries, with USC in second place at 13.3%. He may be the final piece Arizona needs next season.

